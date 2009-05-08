Men’s Must: Pierre Hardy Black Patent-Leather Chukka Boot

OBJECT OF DESIRE

Pierre Hardy black patent-leather chukka boot, $405, at barneys.com

REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

Don’t let those rainy days put a damper on your wardrobe. A patent shoe is the best way to survive April’s May’s showers and will still be a hit when the flowers start to bloom.

Reason #2

This shoe will dress up your favorite pair of jeans or add a flash of style to that classic suit. So, whether you’re catching drinks after work or taking a daytime adventure with friends, these shoes are sure to be a conversation piece.

Reason #3

This sleek pair will have you channeling your inner Don Draper. So, don’t be a madman, don this style and the ladies will be swooning in no time.