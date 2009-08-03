Men’s Must: Nooka Strip

OBJECT OF DESIRE:

Nooka Strip, $80, at nooka.com.

Reason #1

Nooka designer Matthew Waldman yet again puts forth a truly innovative spin on an everyday item. This belt not only gives you a true fit, but it adds style and a personal flair to an often overlooked accessory.

Reason #2

The belt is primarily made out of an Elastollan body, which is a highly durable yet soft and flexible polyurethane, sports a zinc alloy screw in back and a springloaded side-locking closure mechanism that uses ABS release buttons.

Reason #3

Having tested the Nooka Strip for over a week, I was pleasantly surprised at how well the belt holds up on pants of different rises and how perfectly it fits your exact waist size. It is extremely easy to use and will definitely be my go-to belt of the summer.