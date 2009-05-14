Men’s Must: L.L.Bean Bean Boots

OBJECT OF DESIRE

L.L.Bean Bean Boots 6″, $75, at llbean.com

REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

Unless you want your trousers to be soaking wet again before you can even hail a cab, then get these boots.

Reason #2

Because men have less variety when it comes to choosing shoes for the rain, it’s just obvious why we need this lightweight, classic boots. They’re the easiest man’s best friend to have for the on-the-go metro man you are.



Reason #3

At only $75, there’s really no excuse to get your shoes wet ever again.