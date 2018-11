OBJECT OF DESIRE



J. Crew Timex Military Watch, $150 at www.jcrew.com

REASONS FOR MUST



Reason #1

Every guy needs a starter piece.



Reason #2

It’s already a favorite among tastemakers in the Men’s market.



Reason #3

50M water resistant, glow in the dark hands and 5 yrs of battery life…did I mention that it’s $150.00?