Men’s Must: Gourmet Il Due Red Leather High Tops

OBJECT OF DESIRE:

Gourmet Il Due Red EPI Leather, $250, at gourmetinyourface.com

REASONS FOR MUST:

Reason #1

This new sneaker exudes luxury while remaining true to a unique design including a zipper over the laces. And, of course, the little zipper can assure you on lazy days it’s perfectly acceptable to just zip it up.

Reason #2

Gourmet sneakers offer a variety of styles but with the Il Due collection they offer the most inimitable offering while providing it in suede and leather in four different colors. The sneaker not only fits right with every summer outfit, it is different than every other shoe you see.

Reason #3

Usually mod footwear can scare men but Gourmet marries classic footwear looks with a modern luxury aesthetic that will keep you from your fear of walking down the aisle. Don’t worry, cute shoes don’t cause marriage.