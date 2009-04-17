Men’s Must: Garmin’s Nuvis 880 GPS

OBJECT OF DESIRE

Garmin’s Nuvis 880, $800, at garmin.com

REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

Because men don’t like to admit that they’re lost. Ever.

Reason #2

It’s nothing new that men do not like asking for directions; call it what you want: male ego, the Tarzan syndrome, etc. Whatever the case, it was always something I never quite understood mostly due to the fact that I never needed to ask for directions (unlike most men, I have an excellent sense of direction). But for the rest of you who will find yourselves taking road trips with your significant others in the coming months, I give you the Global Positioning System, otherwise known as GPS. Invented in the 1970s by the U.S. Department of Defense, GPS now allows men to avoid those nagging questions asked of them by girlfriends all over the world: “are we there yet,” and “how much longer?” and those ultimate last words, “why don’t you just ask for directions?” making this not only something men want, but something men need.

Reason #3

Being able to trade favors—;i.e. “We get to the mother-in-law’s house faster, and the bedroom will be a VERY fun place come nighttime.” Sounds like a win-win situation.