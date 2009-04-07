Men’s Must: Filson Large Briefcase

OBJECT OF DESIRE



Filson large briefcase, $250.00 at www.filson.com

REASONS FOR MUST



Reason #1

Because it’s hard to find something that doesn’t fall into the manbag/murse category.



Reason #2

Everything about this briefcase is solid. From the bridle leather handles to the two-way brass zippers. The fabric is made of a double layer canvas that can handle just about everything. They’ve been making quality goods since the Gold Rush. Let’s put it this way, if this were a truck it would be built Ford tough.



Reason #3

Because your mans REALLY need to retire that black nylon laptop bag that came with his job.