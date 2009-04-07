StyleCaster
Share

Men’s Must: Filson Large Briefcase

What's hot
StyleCaster

Men’s Must: Filson Large Briefcase

Jon Carlo
by

OBJECT OF DESIRE
 
Filson large briefcase, $250.00 at www.filson.com

 

REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

Because it’s hard to find something that doesn’t fall into the manbag/murse category.
  
Reason #2

Everything about this briefcase is solid. From the bridle leather handles to the two-way brass zippers. The fabric is made of a double layer canvas that can handle just about everything. They’ve been making quality goods since the Gold Rush. Let’s put it this way, if this were a truck it would be built Ford tough.
 
Reason #3

Because your mans REALLY need to retire that black nylon laptop bag that came with his job.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share