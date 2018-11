Men’s Must: Dr. Bronner’s All-One Peppermint Liquid Soap

OBJECT OF DESIRE

Dr. Bronner’s All-One Peppermint Liquid Soap, $14.99 for 32 oz, at drbronner.com

REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

Outdoorsmen and city-dwellers alike have depended upon Dr. Bronner’s all-purpose soaps for over 60 years. Thanks to its base of essential oils, these liquid soaps provide a moisturizing, invigorating, and truly eco-friendly alternative to your standard bar.

Reason #2

With a hint of peppermint, this liquid soap increases vitality and clarity with its refreshingly cool tingle – perfect as a means of waking up in the morning or after a long summer day.

Reason #3

This soap can be used for literally everything. In addition to serving as body wash, Dr. Bronner’s advises that it can also be used as shampoo, gentle laundry detergent, cleaning solution, and even toothpaste.