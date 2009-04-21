Men’s Must: Dior Homme 19 CM Nostalgy Jeans

OBJECT OF DESIRE

Dior Homme 19 CM nostalgy jeans, $230, at luisaviaroma.com

REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

These jeans will inspire us to go to the gym, not once, not twice, but everyday. When your jeans look amazing on their own, they’ll look even better on you.

Reason #2

The simple cut that of these jeans gives you that chic look without even trying. It is imperative for a man to have a good repertoire of basic solid colored shirts and the perfect pair of jeans. We only live once guys so it’s okay to spare dough once in awhile to look good!

Reason #3

Zac Efron wears them. Enough said. No further explanation needed.