Men’s Must: Custom Converse Weapon

OBJECT OF DESIRE:

Custom Converse Weapon 86 Hi, $95, at converse.com.

Reason #1

The Converse Weapon 86 Hi is a classic sneaker worn by some of the best to have ever played the game of basketball. Although it is true that sneaker technology has improved exponentially since they were created, at the time the Y Bar system was unrivaled in terms of stability.

Reason #2

Converse now allows you to customize your own pair, so pick your own color-way, add your name, and be prepared to pass like Magic and drain threes like Larry.

Reason #3

Time to reminisce– watch a few old-school Converse “Weapon” commercials.