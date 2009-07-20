Men’s Must: Creative Recreation Turino Suede Trainer

OBJECT OF DESIRE:

Creative Recreation Turino Suede Trainer, $196, at oki-ni.com

REASONS FOR MUST:

Reason #1

The hidden lace design allows you to pull off a great casual look with a summer suit.

Reason #2

Creative Recreation’s Italian line is made using only premium luxury materials such as goat suede and calf leathers. Luxury has never looked so cool.

Reason #3

You can never go wrong with a grey pair of trainers. Creative Recreation has done an amazing job branching out with this collection. Watch out for the Borgos coming out this fall.