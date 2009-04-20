Mens Must: Common Projects Desert Boot

OBJECT OF DESIRE

Common Projects desert boot, $396, at revolveclothing.com

REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

If you’ve flipped through any Men’s mags in the past few months, then you’re aware that the desert boot is not only a Men’s must have, it’s an essential.

Reason #2

Because once again, Common Projects has raised the bar on their interpretation of the desert boot. All leather lace-ups done in an achromatic grey with a textured rubber sole. This sneaker/boot is the cleanest execution of a hybrid on the market. How’s that for carbon footprint…

Reason #3

Get them for your significant other, because you secretly threw away his velcro mandals.