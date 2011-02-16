Men’s Must: Clae Kennedy Mandarin

OBJECT OF DESIRE:
Clae Kennedy Mandarin, $80, at clae.com
REASONS FOR MUST:
Reason #1
With summer finally hitting New York, it’s time to pull out a fresh pair of lo tops.
Reason #2
The sneaker game has become overrun by silhouettes, materials, and colors that are way too loud. The Kennedy design takes a classic tennis silhouette outfitting it with a canvas upper that is subtlety held together by white leather piping. With so many flashy sneakers out there it’s nice to see a classic design that can carry color and still stay simple.
Reason #3
The Clae Kennedy’s come in at a pocket comforting $80.