Men’s Must: Cheap Monday Clairvoyant Night Porter Sunglasses

OBJECT OF DESIRE

Cheap Monday Clairvoyant Night Porter Sunglasses, available in May for $35.00, at ALTER Brooklyn

REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

Because with summer fast approaching, every man needs a go-to pair of sunglasses.

Reason #2

Little details, like engraving along the top of the frame and metal logo plates on the arms, set these shades apart from the ubiquitous Ray Bans.

Reason #3

Cheap Monday specializes in effortlessly cool clothing at reasonable prices, and these sunglasses are no exception at a mere 35 dollars.