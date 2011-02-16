Men’s Must: Chad Kroeger Edition

Chad Kroeger, the lead singer of Nickleback sat down with StyleCaster to answer a few questions about what men want.

SC: First off, being seen in the public eye all the time as a platinum selling artist, are you concerned with what others think of your style?

CK: No, what I wear reflects who I am, so they are seeing a part of me. I’m not out there wearing crazy things anyway.

SC: So what would you say is a normal day’s attire for you, and what’s something you would wear to an awards show?

CK: The two don’t vary much at all, because I find myself wearing a lot of the same things. I like it simple. A pair of jeans, boots, a t-shirt, and maybe a leather jacket.

SC: I think that’s kind of a typical rock star look. Do you have certain go-to brands?

CK: Yes, a go-to for me is definitely Diesel jeans, a dark colored tee that’s comfortable, worn boots, and a rockin’ leather jacket.

SC: What do you think makes someone’s look standout to you?

CK: I wear a lot of the same things day in and day out. So to change it, I’ll rock a sweet armband, necklace or belt buckle. The little things stick out.



SC: So any advice for people on how to style themselves?

CK: Yeah, people need to dress according to them. Everyone’s different and their clothing shows that.