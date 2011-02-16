Men’s Must: Cartier Pasha Sentimer Travel Clock

OBJECT OF DESIRE

Cartier Pasha Sentimer Travel Clock $720, at bergdorfgoodman.com

REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

Face it: Casio’s aren’t going to do the trick anymore. Times are a changing, so change your timepiece. You need something sturdy, reliable, and oh so luxurious, and this Cartier clock is going to do the trick. Impressive on your own bedside table or in your hotel room, the Pasha Sentimer screams “time is money”.

Reason #2

I’m willing to bet that this clock will get you watching the clock with only four seconds to save the world. Tick tock tick tock.

Reason #3

The value. With Swiss reliability and Cartier extravagance, you really can’t miss. I mean seriously, anything Cartier for under $1,000. Done and done.