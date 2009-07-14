Men’s Must: Canon PowerShot SD780 IS

OBJECT OF DESIRE:
Canon PowerShot SD780 IS, $249.99, at overstock.com.
REASONS FOR MUST:
Reason #1
This camera is tiny! It is the slimmest Digital Elph that Canon has put out.
Reason #2
It’s very simple to use yet takes great photos and HD-quality movies. It’s the perfect camera for going out, especially if you don’t want to be the guy worrying about scratches on your Leica all night long.
Reason #3
Although I was sold on the matte black version at first sight, Canon also offers the cam in red, gold, and silver.