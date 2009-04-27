Men’s Must: Band of Outsiders x Sperry Topsider Boat Shoes

OBJECT OF DESIRE

Band of Outsiders x Sperry Topsider Tassel Loafers and Twine Boat Shoes, $200 and $230, at openingceremony.us

REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

Band of Outsiders designer Scott Sternberg adds laid back but chic shoes to his arsenal of perfect shirts and suits– we couldn’t possibly ask for a better collaboration.

Reason #2

Tassels and twine lacing, paired with an inside-out construction, lend interest to this interpretation of the Topsider, while retaining its classic shape, comfort, and quality.

Reason #3

Because, let’s face it, there is always room for another pair of boat shoes in your closet.