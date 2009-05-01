Men’s Must: Acne Jeans Guy Pop Chinos

OBJECT OF DESIRE

Acne Jeans Guy Pop Chinos, $225, at acne.com



REASONS FOR MUST



Reason #1

Acne claims that these pants “will tempt even the most stubborn jeans addict,” and for good reason. They serve as a refreshing, comfortable alternative to your standard denim jeans.

Reason #2

Acne’s 100% cotton twill is light and crisp, while still feeling substantial – perfect for the approaching warmer weather. The slim “Guy” chinos feature a leaner silhouette, ranging in hue from staple neutrals to muted brights.

Reason #3

Chinos are arguably the most versatile part of your wardrobe. Whether rumpled, rolled, or pressed, these pants are an effortlessly casual, all-around complement to your diverse wardrobe.