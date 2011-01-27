Men’s Fashion: How And When To Wear A Tie Bar

A tie bar can be a great addition to your wardrobe and you can wear one pretty much anytime you’re wearing a tie. However, there are a few details you need to be aware of.

1) Location: The general rule is between the third and forth button of your shirt, or if youre wearing a jacket, slightly above where the top button clasps. This will make you look taller and slimmer. Too high says Im a nerd, and too low says Im an old man with a beer belly.

2) Position: Some people like to wear their tie bars at a slight angle pointing up or down. Im a little OCD so I prefer mine to be straight across, but the reality is your tie bar is going to shift as you wear it anyway.

3) Width of the Tie Bar: There are different size tie bars, I say stick with a tie bar that just falls short of or just barely covers the width of your tie. And keep the design simple, its supposed to add a small detail, not be a distraction.