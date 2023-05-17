The 16 Baddest Men’s Summer Hats, From Baseball Caps to Bucket Hats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Fact: hats are a wardrobe essential. From providing warmth in the icy winter temperatures to shelter from spring rain showers and sweltering summer rays, this closet staple is a multi-functional sartorial tool. And while you might throw on a cap to disguise serious bedhead, hats can also transform an outfit for the better. Through color, texture, style and pattern, a hat adds another element to your look, quite literally topping it off. Whether making a bold statement atop an otherwise quiet ‘fit or taking an already-loud look up a notch, hats are great for shifting your aesthetic.

The accessory also allows you to individualize your style, be it by rooting for a favorite sports team or flexing what high-street fashion brand you’re currently into. It’s also a way to signal to the world that, you know, you’re cool. Paparazzi photos of celebs like Jaden Smith and Jacob Elordi come to mind when thinking of quirky, statement-making cap choices (the latter sporting a Bass Pro Shops trucker hat recently). And beyond logos and sports memorabilia, playful styles or more subtle varieties make for excellent talking points at brunch.

From the functional to the eccentric, our 16 picks for best summer hats below:

Show some love for your favorite city with this Ebbets for Todd Snyder baseball cap. Don’t worry, there are also New York, Boston and San Francisco variations.

This sporty black cap is perfect for active summer days. The polyester material dries quickly, so it’s great for the pool or a workout. Plus, we love the pop of neon pink on the rim.

Everyone needs a retro-inspired bucket hat for summer. This Jacquemus one comes in a neutral off-white color with frayed edges for a lived-in look.

Balenciaga recently collaborated with Adidas for their Spring/Summer 2023 show. The result was a mash of Balenciaga’s edgy, futuristic style with Adidas’ sporty logos and signature stripes. Add this athletic cap with unique cutouts to your wardrobe for a fashion-forward look.

Casablanca mimicked vintage airline advertisements for the logos on this cap, creating the perfect summer accessory. The tropical leaves and travel-inspired graphics will have you planning your summer getaway ASAP.

This one’s giving ’90s dad vibes. After all, that little polo horse was all the rage back in the day. We love the subtle, light pink logo on this one.

This lightweight ERL beanie is perfect for cooler summer nights. The ombré hot pink hue is a unique touch, and we’d suggest pairing with it other pink pieces for a cool, monochromatic look.

This patchwork bucket hat from KAPITAL features a green bandana-inspired pattern and was made in Japan. Elevate any outfit with this bold, colorful style.

Trucker hats are having a resurgence. We like this understated green one from The North Face thanks to its outdoor-inspired logo.

It’s hard to believe, but furry bucket hats are back (think: Kangol styles from the 2000s). Make a statement with this eccentric black variation from Dries Van Noten. We’d suggest saving this one for a night out and having fun with your ‘fit!

Opt for a neon statement with this nylon cap from J.Crew. As if the neon green wasn’t bold enough, check out the bright purple contrast on the underside of the lid.

You can never go wrong with a solid, cotton twill baseball cap. We like this particular one for its garment-dyed, lived-in look. This style comes in a bunch of other colors (and several are on sale).

Another great beanie choice for summer nights, this time in solid purple. The subtle ACNE smiley face logo on the front adds a touch of kitsch to the solid cap.

Make a bold statement on the tennis court with this blue visor from Marine Serre. The terry-cloth fabric is not only great for wicking sweat, but showcases the brand’s iconic moon pattern as well.

This is the perfect bucket hat for camping, golfing or any outdoor activity. The black Nike style features a quick-drying fabric and an adjustable drawstring to ensure it won’t fly off.

Throw this psychedelic-inspired orange Dime beanie on top of a neutral ‘fit for a pop of color, or dare to mix it with other colors and patterns for a statement-making look.