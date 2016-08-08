Go Ahead: Our Men’s Gymnastics Team Wants You to Objectify Them

Shout out to American gymnast Sam Mikulak for recently suggesting that he, and the rest of Team USA, compete in the gym events shirtless. I mean, it’s definitely not a terrible idea—even if you’re not following the Olympics closely, one look at this genetically-fortunate group of guys is enough to fill anyone with patriotic pride.

You’ll remember this particular team of athletes posted a selfie of internet-breaking proportions while training on the beach in Rio last year. The pic (shown above), which could very easily pass as a behind-the-scenes snap from a Calvin Klein photo shoot, went viral and accumulated close to 7,000 likes and hundreds of comments. It’s clear to see why—Ipanema Beach has never looked so good.

So, even though men’s gymnastics doesn’t have quite as huge a following as other sports—particularly compared with all the success our women’s team is experiencing right now—these guys do know they’re hot (you don’t get abs like that by accident), and rightfully assume that if they just showed a little more skin, they could probably get more people to tune in too.

“Maybe [we should] compete with our shirts off,” Mikulak told The Wall Street Journal. “People make fun of us for wearing tights. But if they saw how yoked we are, maybe that would make a difference.” Well Sam, you’ve certainly got our full support—send along the petition and just show us where to sign.