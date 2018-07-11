14 of the Best Androgynous Street Style Looks from Men’s Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week Men’s kicked off Monday, July 9 and wrapped up today, July 11. While the runways were chock-full of crisply designed menswear, we (as always) kept our eyes on the streets to see what innovative ensembles models, designers and other New York Fashion Week guests threw together to wear to the much-anticipated runway shows.

As usual, several street style stars took on some of summer’s boldest trends, taking to the streets in intricate kimonos, puffy-sleeve blouses and clothes in every shade of orange. But the most iconic looks from this week didn’t take inspiration from 2018—instead, they evoked a movement that took hold in the late 1960s: androgyny.

DJ and designer Matthew Mazur stunned in a gold, sequin-covered skirt. Photographer and creative director Sean Santiago looked incredible in a pair of cropped Rachel Comey pants (that, by the way, I’d like to get my hands on). And stylist Taylor Okata mixed colorful prints so masterfully you’ll want to toss out any solid-colored clothes you have after seeing his outfit.

Here, you’ll see those three ensembles plus 11 other incredible, gender-bending street style looks from this year’s New York Fashion Week Men’s.