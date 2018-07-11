14 of the Best Androgynous Street Style Looks from Men’s Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week Men’s kicked off Monday, July 9 and wrapped up today, July 11. While the runways were chock-full of crisply designed menswear, we (as always) kept our eyes on the streets to see what innovative ensembles models, designers and other New York Fashion Week guests threw together to wear to the much-anticipated runway shows.
As usual, several street style stars took on some of summer’s boldest trends, taking to the streets in intricate kimonos, puffy-sleeve blouses and clothes in every shade of orange. But the most iconic looks from this week didn’t take inspiration from 2018—instead, they evoked a movement that took hold in the late 1960s: androgyny.
DJ and designer Matthew Mazur stunned in a gold, sequin-covered skirt. Photographer and creative director Sean Santiago looked incredible in a pair of cropped Rachel Comey pants (that, by the way, I’d like to get my hands on). And stylist Taylor Okata mixed colorful prints so masterfully you’ll want to toss out any solid-colored clothes you have after seeing his outfit.
Here, you’ll see those three ensembles plus 11 other incredible, gender-bending street style looks from this year’s New York Fashion Week Men’s.
I've never wanted to pair a kimono and my favorite sneakers—until now.
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
Matthew Mazur stunning in that aforementioned gold, sequin-covered skirt.
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
This NYFW Men's guest makes the case for carrying your favorite colorful bag everywhere—even if you're already wearing hot pink joggers.
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.
A new take on the whole denim-on-denim thing.
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
Few people could wear overalls and a conductor's hat without looking costumey. Model Rachel Lee is one of those people.
Jared Siskin/Getty Images.
Black on black in the middle of summer? Power moves only.
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
An expert lesson in how to wear a graphic tee with high-waisted jeans and make it look incredibly cool.
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
Because one scarf simply isn't enough.
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
GQ Style editor Sam Hine has assembled an outfit that transcends seasonality.
Jared Siskin/Getty Images.
Here's that Taylor Okata print-on-print look I mentioned earlier. And of course, stylist Matthew Henson looks just as good in his breezy summer ensemble.
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.
Influencer Salome Brown is here to remind us all that harnesses are, in fact, still incredibly cool.
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
I want every piece of Sean Santiago's look. The yellow tank. The black Rachel Comey pants. The white booties. All of it.
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
Pro-tip: When sporting a monochrome look, have fun with silhouettes.
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
Basketball player Kelly Oubre Jr. just convinced me orange isn't the shade of the season at all—it's actually purple.
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.