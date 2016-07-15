What All the Cool Kids Are Wearing to Men’s Fashion Week

Hot tip: Street style during Men’s Fashion Week is where it’s at. Generally speaking, men attending the shows have always dressed to win, but in recent years the concept has visibly been dialed up a notch as men become increasingly adventurous with how they dress.

At the Spring 2017 shows, we’re seeing both men and women embrace ubiquitous streetwear—lots of sneakers, hoodies, and Thrasher gear—but lots are also repping classic Americana with bandanas, crisp khakis, and straw hats. Minimalism also has a place on the street, with more simple black-and-white outfits than we can count.

See for yourself above, as we highlight the coolest street style from the Spring/Summer 2017 menswear shows in New York.