Men’s Fashion Week is Coming to New York City!

New York, get ready: A bevy of male models are headed your way. In big news for men’s fashion, the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) today announced New York is getting a fashion week dedicated entirely to menswear.

Scheduled to take place at Skylight Clarkson Square from July 13-16 this year, the event will showcase spring 2016 collections.

An impressive list of menswear designers have already committed to the July schedule, including Calvin Klein Collection, Michael Kors, Rag & Bone, Public School, Billy Reid, Todd Snyder, Michael Bastian, Ovadia & Sons, Robert Geller, Duckie Brown, Patrik Ervell, Timo Weiland and Kent and Curwen. Similar to the womenswear schedule, men’s fashion week will feature runway shows, presentations, and special events.

“American menswear has never been stronger or more creative ,” Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA said in a press release. “It gives the designers a business platform to show during their market dates and is an opportunity to demonstrate the collective talent of an important segment of our industry.”