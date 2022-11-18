Men’s Fashion Trends 2023: These 6 Trends Will Define Menswear

Scroll To See More Images

Join us and gaze into the crystal ball that predicts the best men’s fashion trends for 2023. it’s never too early to look into the future, right? What will you find when considering the latest and greatest for *gulp* next year? You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers.

Plenty of your favorite designers and brands are already charting their course for next spring, be it through a sneak peek on fashion show runways or showing off current fall collections packed with Easter eggs for future men’s fashion trends. In a few words, there’s no one defining style for 2023 in the menswear world, but plenty of diverse ways to amp up your wardrobe in a unique way—that goes for fans of athleisure, Western wear and workwear, too. In one sweeping trend, supersized silhouettes are making going-out wear as comfortable as joggers. We also love the resurgence of ’80s and ’90s collections that brands are bringing back for more fun the second time around.

By the time the new year hits, you’ll be well on your way to shopping the top men’s trends, if you start planning ahead early and often. Without further ado, these are the 2023 men’s fashion trends we’re loving already.

1. Get Ready to Relax

Tailoring Loosens Up

The past decade-plus brought about a sea change in men’s suiting, there’s no denying it. If you kept a weather eye out, you often came across razor-sharp, super-slim suits everywhere from Thom Browne to J. Crew.

Next year though, things are loosening up ever-so-slightly for next year (if collections from the likes of designer Willy Chavarria are any indication, for example). So, think fits with more room to move—remember that more relaxed clothes can still be tailored to the proper length while following acceptable menswear rules.

Think back to old-school suits of the ’40s and ’50s—silhouettes were more relaxed but weren’t baggy or sloppy. Much the same appears to be on the horizon for 2023.

2. Retro Reigns Supreme

Say Hello to the ‘80s and ‘90s

Fashion is cyclical, often to the extreme, and if it’s jarring to think about styles from the ‘90s being mined for trend inspiration, join the club. Big-name long-running brands like L.L. Bean—a company as popular now as it’s ever been – already welcomed back the 1990s with archive collections last year, and those throwback styles aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

What can you expect? Among other things, be on the lookout for color-blocked designs in vivid shades, just like your mom wore to take you to the park way back in the day. That goes for everything from outerwear to sportswear, like Ralph Lauren’s iconic (and very much en vogue) logo polo shirt. And that’s another thing: Logos are back in a big way, and the more visible, the better.

3. Saddle Up With Western Wear

Go Back to the Wild West In 2023

To go forwards in matters of style, you’ve got to go back – and you don’t need a Delorean to do it. As with the rugged #menswear revival of the mid-aughts, styles that merge functionality and toughness are roaring back in a big way – and none moreso than Western wear.

Perhaps you’ve seen Western wear on the likes of Phoebe Bridgers – it’s a style that can work for just about anyone, whether you prefer an ornately stitched shirt or some hard-wearing Western boots. The style is pleasantly retro, from another era and yet perfectly suited to today’s more casual standards of dressing.

Put it this way: When you want a change of pace from an Oxford shirt or a lightweight spring chambray shirt, an eye-catching shirt with characteristic Western snaps and stitching is an on-trend move to try out.

4. What’s Old Is New

Bigger Is Better In the World of Men’s Pants

If you’ve spent any time online in the past month or so, perhaps you heard a buzzing in the distance, the chatter of the much-hyped (and very cool) “return” of J. Crew under new creative director Brendon Babenzien.

While one collection from one brand is but a taste of what’s to come, there was one item in particular from J. Crew’s fall collection that sent #menswear Twitter into a frenzy: The J. Crew Giant Chino, the brand’s widest fit and an homage to the ’90s.

The fact that those pants in particular are currently on backorder is seriously impressive stuff, but it speaks to other men’s fashion trends for 2023 as well. Notably, while slim or slim-straight pants are nearly always flattering on many guys, more relaxed styles in the pants department are having a major moment.

Again, think relaxed but don’t go baggy or sloppy—take your proper pant size, pair them with some footwear that delivers some bulk (chunky loafers or combat boots, anyone?) and be prepared to field more than a few compliments and questions about this new (old) breed of pants.

5. Performance Meets Style

Anything Goes with Athleisure in 2023

Stop us if you’ve heard this one (or something like it) before: Between the pandemic and a massive shift to working from home, casual performance menswear took center stage in 2020, and 2021, and 2022. And yes, as far as men’s fashion trends for 2023 are concerned, those performance menswear picks aren’t going anywhere.

Perhaps you find yourself now wearing a crewneck sweatshirt or a stretch merino tee on the daily — at home on Zoom or back in the office from time to time. And perhaps you’ve foregone dress trousers in favor of stretch chino pants with a concealed drawstring waistband (belt no longer required).

Mainstream brands like Public Rec and upscale trendsetters like the famed John Elliott are going beyond the gym in a big way in that regard, but no one will be any the wiser that you’re actually insanely comfortable, not stuffed into pre-pandemic-era dress pants.

6. Hop into Hybrid

Crossover Shoes Blur The Line Between Dressy and Casual

It used to be, shoes were clearly separated into easily identifiable categories. Dress shoes, work boots, athletic sneakers, perhaps casual sneakers, all easy to define, right? But when something in the menswear tides shifts and then continues to stick around, it’s definitely a trend worth noting and wearing as one of the best 2023 men’s fashion trends, naturally.

What do we mean by that? Well, where once you had your favorite pair of sneakers and a separate, favorite pair of boots, for instance, those styles are now being mashed up in ever-more impressive ways.

Call them “sneaker boots” or “hybrid shoes,” but whether it’s Cole Haan infusing dress shoes with athletic technology or Loewe making some insanely cool hiking sneakers, it’s never been easier to find shoes that sit in the middle of two opposites sides of a footwear Venn diagram.

There’s still a time and a place for classic sneakers and lace-up boots, to be sure, but if you want to put some spring in your step—all the while wearing kicks that team nicely with those new joggers—then hybrid footwear should be your go-to move for 2023.