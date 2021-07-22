3 Key Men’s Fashion Trends To Have On Your Radar For Fall

Scroll To See More Images

I know I’m not the only one who finds menswear trends just as exciting as womenswear. I love watching the shows and seeing what Fendi, Prada, Dior and other fashion brands are doing to move menswear forward—often, this category gets a bad rap for being one of the more boring sectors of fashion’s vast sphere. Rest assured, these mens fall fashion trends for 2021 are designed to turn heads and get attention.

The first of these three key trends may feel muted, but don’t underestimate the power of a good neutral! Head-to-toe tonal looks were shown at Private Policy and Fendi, proving minimalism still beats out maximalism in the world of menswear, but that there are plenty of ways to spice it up.

If color is more your thing, though, you’ll love this season’s bold outerwear trend. In addition to funky patterned knits, Prada sent pea coats down the runway in every sort of shade, including traditionally-femme pastels like pink and lavender. Over at Dior, looks were finished off by jackets in traffic-stopping yellows and oranges.

Last but not least, one of my favorite looks of the season is the turtleneck, accessorized. Berluti and Hermes both showed off the fitted sweater silhouette, but Jill Sanders took it one step further by layering on chunky silver necklaces. If you’re still nervous about wearing jewelry, consider this the perfect way to test the look.

Read on for more on this season’s top menswear trends, including a few pieces worth snagging for yourself.

Neutral Hues

As womenswear leans into maximalism, bold prints and rainbow colorways, menswear is playing the long game when it comes to neutrals—but that doesn’t mean we aren’t taking risks. Gather up a variety of unique pieces in the same few shades, then mix and match to create endlessly-cool tonal looks all autumn long.

Plain Toe Oxford Shoes in Tan

If you don’t have a good pair of wear-everywhere oxfords just yet, let these spark joy in your wardrobe.

Waterproof Backpack in Beige

Upgrade your black Jansport to something more chic this season, like a waterproof bag from Rains.

Colorful Coats

Ditch the black leather jacket, tan trench or brown pea coat you’ve had since college; a sharp contrast to the neutral monochromes this season is statement outerwear in every shade you can imagine. This works best when paired with otherwise muted ensembles (which is why it makes sense that these two looks are trending at the same time!) but if you’re one to pattern-clash, don’t shy away on my account.

R2R Eisenhower Utility Jacket in Stonewashed Plum

This Dickies jacket is a perfect layering piece for anyone looking to lean into colorful outerwear without going too bold. Baby steps are still steps!

Hooded Jacket in Lemon Chrome

You can’t tell me this Puma x Maison Kitsuné collab doesn’t resemble the one Dior showed on the runway. Sold!

Turtlenecks + Jewelry

Turtlenecks were spotted at tons of shows, but Jill Sanders upped the ante with chunky silver necklaces layered overtop. Jewelry has always been tricky to master in the world of menswear, but this foolproof approach makes any outfit look instantly more curated and cool.

Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater in Brown

Accessorizing can be intimidating, so play it safe with a more understated turtleneck to create some balance.

Crucible Stainless Steel Polished Figaro Chain Necklace

If you’re still easing into jewelry, don’t splurge. This simple silver chain will go with everything from turtlenecks to white tees to formalwear.