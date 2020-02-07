Everyone Will Be Inspired By These Men’s Fall Fashion Trends, Hot Off the Runways

Scroll To See More Images

Considering “menswear-inspired looks” are always a top women’s style trend, people not involved in the fashion realm might not realize just how broad a range really exists within men’s fashion. The men’s fall 2020 fashion trends are the most perfect exhibit A when it comes to highlighting how many different looks are on the rise — one is bolder than the next, and whether you identify as male, female, nonbinary or gender-fluid, chances are you’ll be wanting to try at least one of these trends come autumn. Maybe a sweater vest is the Prada-approved layering piece you’ve been looking for, or you’re ready to try out the ’70s vibes spotted at Dries Van Noten. 2020 is definitely a something-for-everyone kind of year when it comes to fashion, and creating looks that allow you to express yourself is key. From comfy puffers to bold monochrome pink looks, there’s a lot to love on the Fall/Winter 2020 runways, so take a peek at the best below.

1. Fans of Fuchsia

ReAl MeN wEaR pInK, and Kenzo, Berluti, and Boss made sure everyone knows it! That said, they passed on soft millennial pink and upped the ante with a fiery fuchsia. Dear diary, please help me find a suit in this exact shade for myself. I truly feel like I deserve one.

2. That ‘70s (Fashion) Show

This season’s Dries Van Noten show had me feeling a ‘70s fantasy, to the point where I was half-convinced Red Forman from That ‘70s Show would magically appear and stomp down the runway. A ‘70s color palette paired with faux furs, heeled boots, and flared pants is a perfect fall outfit recipe.

3. Head-to-Toe Prints

Plain black suits? As if. Designers went for playful prints and patterns this year, and Louis Vuitton’s cloudscape was without a doubt the standout. That said, designers like Dries Van Noten, Dsquared2, GmbH played with colorful acid-wash prints, so any loud patterns are acceptable.

4. Puff It Up

Finally, men’s fashion has begun to embrace the puffer life! Models at Balenciaga, Off-White, and Fendi shows kept it cozy with oversized puffer jackets. While the silhouette lends itself to athleisure and street style looks especially, I’m definitely not mad at a puffer paired with a more formal look.

5. Autumn Whites

Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Ami all made a case for monochrome neutral looks, but Craig Green’s all-white-everything take was my personal fave. Autumn Whites are the new Winter Whites, and I’m here for it!

6. In-Vested

Hi, please allow me to make clear how inVESTed I am in the looks that went down the runway at Prada’s menswear show. Sweater vests are the 2020 trend I didn’t see coming, but I’m all about a layering moment. While a vest looks great over a long-sleeved shirt, I’m a big fan of how models at Prada showed some skin with sleeveless styling. Power moves only, people.