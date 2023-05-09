These 3 Men’s Denim Trends Will Transform Your Summer Wardrobe

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Blue jeans stand the test of time. But one of the more exciting 2023 men’s fashion trends revolve around denim. Here are the spring/summer facts: For warmer weather, light wash denim is an undisputed heavyweight—the sort of material and color that literally lightens things up from stiff selvedge denim and inky blue indigo jeans. Yet, if you’re the kind of person that finds it tough to put away your jeans, or someone who appreciates the utility and style of a jean jacket, there’s a time and a place for other denim essentials in black, grey and indigo. Beyond that, new men’s denim trends indicate that your jeans, and your jean jacket and chore coat, are going to be a bit roomier, a bit more relaxed and breezy, than in years past.

You very well might find yourself living in denim in the months ahead, whether it’s a light wash stretch pair or a streamlined black denim jacket for cooler days. We’ll leave the rest of your #OOTD in your capable hands, but from jeans to outerwear and a bit of everything beyond that, here are the men’s denim trends (of the light wash variety!) we can’t get enough of right now.

The Best Men’s Denim Trends of 2023

Your New Go-To Jeans

From laidback light wash pairs to a new breed of black (and blue) jeans, things are going to be a bit more relaxed, yet still effortlessly cool.

Nail a few trends at once with a classic pair from Levi’s. The timeless quality of the pioneering denim brand is on-point, but the more roomy fit and the light blue denim nod to the 1990s (or even pairs of jeans worn by Julian Casablancas in the early-aughts).

Here’s the thing with slim fit jeans as far as men’s denim trends are concerned: They needn’t be “rock star skinny” these days, but they can forgo some of the extra fabric via a cropped finish. The seasonally friendly vintage wash remains the same, so consider wearing them with Adidas Sambas Sneakers for an of-the-moment look.

If you’re looking for a pair of jeans that fall somewhere between ultra-slim and relaxed, athletic-fit jeans (with a roomier thigh and a tapered ankle), are your best bet. Find a pair in a breezy, stretch mid-wash and consider yourself set.

Spring and summer men’s denim trends are about more than just the color blue. Shades of dusty tan, beige, off-white and olive are in vogue, adding a touch of visual interest to looks where blue denim might be just a bit too common. Bonobos offers a range of fits to suit your build, too.

There’s still a time and a place for black jeans, even in the warmer months. Try ‘em out at a coastal festival or an indoor concert, but loosen things up every so slightly with a classic black colorway and stretch fabric.

For those who can’t put aside their iconic blue jeans, here’s the good news: You don’t have to, thanks to this stretchy medium blue pair available in a range of sizes and boasting a modern (not too baggy, not too slim) fit.

Denim Jackets

The Best Denim Outerwear of 2023

The durability, style and versatility of denim extends all the way through to your outerwear of choice. There are still plenty of denim jackets to be had out there, but you’ll also find the material translated into chore jackets and even hybrid, blazer-style jackets.

Denim was originally used in workwear jackets that went big on pockets and long on durability. Here, the silhouette gets a sustainable touch via recycled denim, and the garment-dyed finish adds instant softness.

The chore coat can be every bit as classy as your favorite blazer, particularly one designed by Banana Republic in a deep, dark blue. Feel free to style it at a more casual office with tan chinos and a grey pocket tee (another alternative to wearing a soft-shouldered blazer over a tee).

The true classics continue to defy trends, as with the seemingly everlasting Levi’s trucker jacket. The fit hits above the waist and leans relatively slim, and the color is an expertly faded light wash blue. Shoutout to on-point Levi’s details like stitching and V-flap chest pockets.

One thing holds true about men’s denim trends in 2023: The best pieces, from your jeans to your outerwear, look like they were unearthed from an old vintage shop, as with this multi-colored, light wash-meets-black denim jacket. It’s got an edgy appeal that calls back to an ‘80s Saturday night rock show.

The trucker jacket is as useful and on-trend as ever, but just as with your go-to jeans, it’s a bit bigger in terms of fit these days. That doesn’t mean it looks sloppy: It just means you can more easily layer a plaid button-down and graphic tee beneath it on cooler nights, all in the name of vintage-inspired style.

Western-inspired style is positively everywhere these days, including in your outerwear rotation: Note the 1930s-esque design of this Wild West-tinged, cowboy-cool jacket, right down to the placement of the chest pocket.

The Rest of the Best Men’s Denim Trends 2023

Go Beyond the Basics

Denim is hard to escape these days, and that’s not solely limited to jeans or outerwear. The stuff shows up in tote bags, hats and of course, the ever-reliable, perfectly rugged denim shirt.

With a denim shirt, you land right in the middle of a style Venn diagram. For one, this shirt embraces Western trends of the moment, right down to the stitching and pocket detailing. Yet, it also veers from the typical deep blue, black or light wash denim shirting on the market, and does so using Japanese selvedge chambray. Not a bad combo to have in your wardrobe.

The Alabama-based designer has had this denim shirt in his line for decades, which now means it’s both timeless and yet ready to be worn with ease in 2023 (and beyond). The antique brass snaps and angled flap chest pockets are distinctive touches, and the light wash option is an especially cool selection.

The lovingly worn look of your favorite jeans or trucker jacket is translated down into a wear-with-anything hat that can add a cool pop to easygoing outfits (like an off-white tee and olive chinos, plus canvas high-tops).

Haul whatever you’d like in a suitably breezy tote made out of rich, eye-catching blue denim. Handily, the shoulder straps are adjustable for a secure fit, but it’s that blue denim fabric that’s the real (on-trend) winner.