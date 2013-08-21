12 Affordable Men’s Pieces That’ll Look Better On You This Fall

One particular thing that rocks about being a girl is the sheer number of ways we can wear clothes. In fact, we’ve actually felt pangs of pity for our boyfriends, husbands, colleagues, and basically every other average male who doesn’t have the option of rocking skirts, shorts, tights, strapless dresses, overalls, heels, crazy-awesome hats, red lipstick, and pretty much everything else that doesn’t include jeans and shirts (not that they don’t look great in them.)
However, we do need to give menswear designers props for creating pieces that have us totally enamored—and totally willing to buy and wear.
The thing we love about about men’s clothes, particularly men’s shirts: They’re made without the pesky seams women’s clothes have (located right on the sides of your rib cage) that make garments appear more fitted, so whether it’s a slightly oversized camo sweatshirt, a perfectly broken-in chambray shirt, or a simple tee, we manage to get a slouchier, cooler fit.
Of course, there are other made-for-men items apart from shirts that we’re itching to co-opt this season, such as hats, watches, and ‘90s-style rugby shirts to name a few (which we’re fully bringing back for fall, FYI.)
And, because we know you’re not going to stop buying plenty of women’s clothes this fall, everything item is affordable—as in, under $50.
So click through our gallery and start shopping theses 12 cool and affordable men’s pieces that’ll look better on you this fall!
How to wear it: Unlike dudes, we have a world of options when it comes to wearing a simple sweatshirt. Rock it casually with a pair of skinny jeans or leather pants (try tucking the front in and pushing up the sleeves) and a pair of open-toe ankle boots, or dress it up with a pair of slouchy black shorts or a black midi skirt.
Camo Sweatshirt, $16.80; Forever 21
How to wear it: These days, baseball caps are extremely versatile, as evidenced by scored of style bloggers who rock 'em with everything from tight leather pants and heels to minidresses and moto jackets. Instead of only rocking them to grab coffee in the morning, or to an actual baseball game, try adding one to an outfit you'd wear on a regular day or night.
Ebbets Field Flannels for J.Crew Brooklyn Bushwicks Twill Ball Cap, $49.50; at J.Crew
How to wear it: This adorable shirt is cut rather slim, so we'd roll up those sleeves even more and tuck it into a pair of straight jeans, a black mini, or a pair of slouchy leather shorts for fall. Layer it under a sweater (or over one, for the daring) once the weather cools down.
Bicycle Print Slim-Fit Shirt, $19.90; at Forever 21
How to wear it: Nothing beats a classic denim shirt in terms of versatility, and we prefer men's versions since they're made without the pesky side seams women's shirts so often have to make them form-fitting. Roll up the sleeves on this slim Levi's top and rock it as a fall jacket—it looks effortless over dresses and tees—or button it up and tuck it into trousers or jeans.
Levi's Classic Slim-Fit Shirt, $47.99; at Piperlime
How to wear it: The same way you'd wear any other flat-knit sweater this fall! We'd take a preppy menswear tack, and add a white or denim button-down underneath—so cute.
Patterned Sweater, $49.90; at Zara
How to wear it: We love the look of a cool pair of socks peeking out from your pants or shoes when the weather cools down, and these would look perfect under super-slim cuffed jeans and a pair of ankle booties. If you're more fashion-forward, replace the ankle booties with a pair of platform sandals.
Corgi Dog-Print Socks, $25; at Mr. Porter
How to wear it: Rock this bold sweater on its own with skinny jeans and ankle boots, or layer it under a black blazer and add a pair of cropped trousers for a quirky twist on a suit.
Topman Blue Banana Jumper, $60; at Topman
How to wear it: There's nothing better than a perfectly worn, broken-in tee. Plus, jersey-style tops are extremely of-the-moment. Unlike dudes who would rock this tee with jeans and sneakers, try dressing it up a bit by tucking the top into a pair of black skinny jeans or leather pants. From there, add a tailored black blazer, a statement necklace, and a great pair of heels or booties for a high-style yet laid-back fall outfit.
Heathered 36 Tee, $12.80 at Forever 21
How to wear it: Up your arm swag game and stack this unique watch with other bracelets (dainty feminine chain styles, chunky metallics, and colorful friendship bracelets.)
Anchor Watch, $37; at ASOS
How to wear it: Mark our words: Rugby shirts are poised to have a big comeback. Try layering a chambray shirt underneath, and pegging the sleeves, or take a slightly more prim angle and buy an extra-small version and tuck it into jeans and skirts this fall.
Large Stripe Polo, $50; at Brooks Brothers
How to wear it: Try pairing this perfectly broken-in denim vest with dresses and tights for a '90s vibe, or rock it over a silky button-down blouse.
Vintage Cut-Off Slim Denim Men's Vest, $50; at Guy Look
How to wear it: Since grunge is a huge fall trend, we'd suggest tying this plaid shirt around your waist while wearing anything from a skirt and heels to jeans and boots. Of course, a classic plaid shirt also looks polished under a navy blazer, a cashmere sweater, or on its own.
Extra-Fine Cotton Check Shirt, $29.90; at Uniqlo