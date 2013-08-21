12 Affordable Men’s Pieces That’ll Look Better On You This Fall

One particular thing that rocks about being a girl is the sheer number of ways we can wear clothes. In fact, we’ve actually felt pangs of pity for our boyfriends, husbands, colleagues, and basically every other average male who doesn’t have the option of rocking skirts, shorts, tights, strapless dresses, overalls, heels, crazy-awesome hats, red lipstick, and pretty much everything else that doesn’t include jeans and shirts (not that they don’t look great in them.)

However, we do need to give menswear designers props for creating pieces that have us totally enamored—and totally willing to buy and wear.

The thing we love about about men’s clothes, particularly men’s shirts: They’re made without the pesky seams women’s clothes have (located right on the sides of your rib cage) that make garments appear more fitted, so whether it’s a slightly oversized camo sweatshirt, a perfectly broken-in chambray shirt, or a simple tee, we manage to get a slouchier, cooler fit.

Of course, there are other made-for-men items apart from shirts that we’re itching to co-opt this season, such as hats, watches, and ‘90s-style rugby shirts to name a few (which we’re fully bringing back for fall, FYI.)

And, because we know you’re not going to stop buying plenty of women’s clothes this fall, everything item is affordable—as in, under $50.

So click through our gallery and start shopping theses 12 cool and affordable men’s pieces that’ll look better on you this fall!