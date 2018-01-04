StyleCaster
6 Style Rules Every Woman Can Learn from Male Musicians

6 Style Rules Every Woman Can Learn from Male Musicians

Stylish Male Musicians
As much as we love ogling our favorite fashionable female celebs and bloggers, today we’re switching things up and stealing key outfit rules from six well-dressed male musicians. From uniform dressing and playing with prints, textures, and colors; to taking risks with jewelry stacking, these guys are the real style stars we need to keep our eyes on.

Ahead, check out the signature styling moves we’re planning to implement ASAP as demonstrated by Harry Styles, Chance the Rapper, Macklemore, Adam Levine, and more.

Chance The Rapper: The Uniform

Chance The Rapper is the king of uniform dressing. From his #3 baseball cap, tee and jeans, a uniform is key to creating a signature look. A uniform can be two to four pieces or colors that you mix and match together on a regular basis. It can simplify your dressing routine and help categorize your personal style.

Brett Eldredge: Not Your Average Suit

Brett Eldredge is no stranger to cool suits. We love how this country hearttrob has been mixing and matching suit pieces, from velvet suit coats, plaid suits, intricate prints and more.

Regular black and blue suits can seem super office-y, so spice things up and add some prints and texture to your look for your next event.

Macklemore: Jewelry Stacking

Need some new jewelry inspiration? We love how Macklemore has created his own signature take on jewelry stacking. From matching all metals and stacking dainty pieces on top of each other, to adding a couple statement rings.

Adam Levine: The Classic White Tee

If you're a tee and jeans kind of a person, take notes from Adam Levine. Investing in a classic white or black tee is a great addition to your closet. You can easily style this piece with a majority of your looks and never go out of style.

Harry Styles: All-Over Print

Take it from this former One Direction singer: Print on print is in, and we're here for the long haul. We love how Styles is mixing all-over print with suits and coordinating shirts.

G-Eazy: All Black Outfits

Nothing is chicer than an all-black outfit. G-Eazy is the master of the all black outfits. From black jeans, a black graphic tee and normally a black jacket.

