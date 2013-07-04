Spanish Artist Photographs Men Wearing Their Girlfriend’s Clothes

In today’s world, the idea of men wearing women’s clothing isn’t the most unheard of thing in the world. Between drag queens, the fashion industry, and half the Broadway cast of “Kinky Boots,” it’s not like we’re gawking, slack-jawed, at the idea of a dude in a dress or a pair of skinny jeans.

However, in Spanish photographer Jon Uriarte’s portrait series called “The Men Under The Influence,” men are wearing women’s clothes for a cerebral reason: to illustrate modern shifts in relationship roles.

After several conversations with his male friends about how relationships between men and women have changed over the years, Uriarte decided to start creating images that portrayed the equality of balance in relationships, as well as attempting to show feelings of confusion the male may be experiencing as a result of this shift.

“The photos attempt to capture the men’s sense of loss of references, now that women have taken a step forward and have finally come into their own as equal partners,” Uriarte said in a statement on his website.

For the series, the photographer snapped men wearing their girlfriends’ clothes in apartments or houses shared by the couples over a period of three years in the United States and Spain, and the results are pretty interesting.

Take a look at a few images below of men wearing their girlfriends’ clothes, then head on over to Uriarte’s website to see the rest.

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

New York Artist Photoshop Celebrities To Look Like Ordinary People