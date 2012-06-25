See What The “Magic Mike” Cast Has to Say About Man Thongs

Admittedly, many of us at the StyleCaster offices are pretty excited to see Magic Mike, the Steven Soderbergh film that will display some of the most beloved actors working today (Matthew McConaughey, Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer) like we have never seen them before. Yep, that’s right, Hollywood’s golden boys will be taking to the stage and taking it off as male strippers.

In case you were unaware, the film is actually loosely based on Tatum’s life as a stripper in Florida. If that’s not enough to make all of America curious enough to check it out, then we’re not sure what will.

At a recent junket in Los Angeles, the Magic men caught up with THR, who had to inquire about those infamous little garments we all know as thongs. While many women deal with them every day, it’s rare that a man can say the same. Click through the gallery above for a look at how these Hollywood hunks dealt with this fashion nightmare.