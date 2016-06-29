Proof That Taylor Swift Changes Her Style with Each New Boyfriend

Has anyone else noticed that Taylor Swift immediately changes her look to reflect her boyfriend’s personal style? For example, shortly after she went public with her very real relationship with Tom Hiddleston, she toned her platinum hair back down to its usual dark-blonde hue. White-blonde was perfect for dating a virtual unknown famous DJ, but not so much for a reserved, cultured, classy 35-year-old like Hiddleston. Ditto to those leather jackets and all-black ensembles she’d step out in while in her last relationship, with Harris wearing pretty much the exact same thing on her arm.

As she circles the globe on some sort of crazed PR tour with her new man, here’s a quick glance back at her ex-boyfriends and her style choices, which are related to each other in such a direct way that it’s kind of astonishing. From her preppy looks while dating Conor Kennedy to the pop princess style she emanated in the era of Joe Jonas, here’s a flashback at her various sartorial preferences, from 2008 to the present.