Men Say: Baby Better Have Back

Two ladies, one dress. Which do you prefer? Kim Kardashian or Victoria Beckham?

Of the men polled, the verdict was almost unanimously in Kim’s favor. While I would have chosen Victoria any day of the week this result did not surprise me. It seems having Kim K assets is all the rage these days.

It reminded me of a recent conversation with a friend. He confessed:

“I’m dating this woman-she’s a gorgeous model. I love going out with her. She always gets recognized and I feel great being with her. But I don’t like sleeping with her because she’s too skinny. She feels like a little boy. I like to have something to hold on to.” “Ok…“I reply not really sympathizing with his dilemma. “So what are you going to do?” I ask, out of courtesy sensing his need to discuss further. “Oh I just have another girl I sleep with,” he replies.

While this conversation had me reaching for a barf bag instead of a cheeseburger, I did realize I’ve been hearing a lot of this too skinny talk from my male friends. So I decided to look into it a bit.

Some research indicates that men are attracted to child bearing hips because they subconsciously react to a “fertile” women. In my opinion, it’s not that deep. Some men like some boobs, some booty and most like both. How big or small is a matter of preference.

The key, however, seems to be the waist or rather the WHR (waist to hips ratio). This “bell curve” is ingrained in the male brain. From studies of Playboy centrefolds, to the ancient Egyptians and confirmed by men all over the world, a nice hourglass shape has been shown to be a core feature of feminine beauty.

I guess Sir Mix-A-Lot had it all figured out? You better have an “itty bitty waist and a round thing in his face” if you wanna get spru…nevermind. You know the rest.

So embrace those curves ladies! No need for starvation. The ideal weight is what makes you feel most comfortable and confident. Author William Shenstone put it best: “Health is beauty, and the most perfect health is the most perfect beauty.”