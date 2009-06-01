The Men of the MTV Movie Awards

All eyes were on a certain vampire last night at the MTV Movie Awards. While Twilight was the evening’s big winner, Robert Pattinson himself took home not one, but three Golden Popcorn Awards – Best Kiss, Best Fight Scene, and Breakthrough Male Performance.

Of course Rob wasn’t the only guy looking hot on the red carpet; it seems the men went to as great of lengths as the girls this year to look their best. Chris Pine, Cam Gigandet, host Andy Samberg, Channing Tatum, Shia Labeouf, and of course Taylor Lautner were among the well styled men vying for the best dressed guy category.

But no one can beat the all-knowing fashion guru Bruno, aka Sacha Baron Cohen, who strutted his stuff in a Roberto Cavalli leopard print ensemble. Where can we get one like that?