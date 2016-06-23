Guys are Less Likely to Use a Condom if They Think You’re Hot, Says New Study

In the latest study to examine the douchey qualities of straight men—sorry, some straight men—new research reports that the more attractive a guy judges a woman to be, the less likely he thought she’d have an STD—and the more willing he’d be to have sex with her sans condom. Also, the better-looking a dude thinks he is (since that evaluation is always SO accurate), the less likely he is to wrap it up during the act. Awesome.

In the study, researchers from the University of Southampton, UK, questioned 51 straight men about their sexual proclivities during face-to-face interviews.

The men were likelier to want to use a condom when they believed a woman might have a chance of having a sexually transmitted infection; if the man was in an outside exclusive relationship (ugh); if the men felt their sex lives were unsatisfying; if they had more sexual partners; and if they were younger, among other conditions. Oh, and if they thought the woman wasn’t good-looking, of course.

Almost as crappy as the study that showed that if a guy’s Tinder date wasn’t as hot as she looked in her pics, the more entitled to casual sex he believed he was. What’s next? (Don’t answer that.)