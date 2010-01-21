Men in Movies: The Best Big Screen Boyfriends of All Time

Mrs. Edward Cullen — that has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it ladies? Robert Pattinson played an eligible hunk on the big screen and just like that, women around the world fell in love at first sight with a mysterious, over-protective vampire. We know, we know, he’s not real — but doesn’t everyone wish their real-life boyfriends would take a cue or two from men on the silver screen? A girl can only dream. Here, our most heartwrenching, drool-worthy pseudo-boyfriends of all time:

Shane West, A Walk to Remember



This movie was a real tear jerker. Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore) plays the object of Landon Carter’s (Shane West) affection, who is dying of cancer. In the movie, Mandy’s character is determined to complete everything on her wish list before she dies (some of those include getting married in the same church as her mother, being in two places at once, and witnessing a miracle.) The actor earned major boyfriend brownie points when, thanks to him, her wish list was completed.



Hugh Grant, Notting Hill



Can two people from such different worlds stay in love? Well, they did in Notting Hill. World-famous actress (in real life and in the movie) Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) stumbles into William Thacker’s (Hugh Grant) mundane life while she is filming a movie in his hometown of London. Although the two lovers lead very different lifestyles in the movie, William only has eyes for Anna; he is willing to do anything for her. A guy who is willing to give up his life and career for a girl? That’s just unheard of these days.



Ryan Gosling, The Notebook



This movie is so romantic that it even made the two lead actors, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, fall madly in love in real life. Allie (Rachel McAdams) and Noah (Ryan Gosling) come from two very different walks of life but Ryan’s character goes from rags to riches for Allie when the two share an undeniable chemistry together. The story spans years in the characters’ lives and Noah’s handsome, die-hard romantic character proves to us girls out there that you really can fall for your first love.

John Cusack, Serendipity



Love is left to chance, or serendipitous moments in this movie. The two lead characters, Jonathan Trager (John Cusack) and Sara Thomas (Kate Beckinsale) have a “moment” when they both claim a pair of cashmere gloves in Bloomingdale’s. After sharing a romantic day together, they don’t exchange digits, like most of us would. Instead, Sara writes her number in a book that she will sell to a bookstore, and Jonathan writes his on a five-dollar bill. They decide that if they are meant to be together, the book will find him and the bill will somehow make its way back to her. Years later, Jonathan still can’t forget her; he relentlessly searches all over New York City for the woman that he fell in love with in a department store. How’s that for a love story? The only thing most girls will fall in love with while shopping is a pair of Louboutins.



Adam Sandler, 50 First Dates



Boy meets girl in a diner, they fall madly in love, and live happily ever after. Wait, there’s just one catch: Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore) suffers from short-term memory loss which makes her forget her beau Henry Roth (Adam Sandler) the next day. Henry goes through the same routine every single day, making his girlfriend fall in love with him all over again. 50 first dates and 50 first kisses. He never gives up on her and his character proves that nothing can ever stop true love. How’s that for persistence?

Robert Pattinson, Twilight



Would Edward Cullen make the perfect boyfriend? We think the general consensus among most women is, YES. Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) plays a mysterious vampire in the movie Twilight and with one look into those eyes, ladies’ hearts melted. While most of us don’t dream of getting blood-sucked by our boyfriends, the sexy scenes between the two lovers make every girl wish they could be in Bella’s shoes (Kristen Stewart). Only a brooding, dark man like Edward Cullen could make a comment like, “I like the smell of your blood,” a form of flattery.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Titanic



“I’ll never let go Jack, I’ll never let go.” We are all familiar with the dramatic scene in which Rose (Kate Winslet) clings to Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) for dear life before he drowns in the ocean. Ladies, if we could call Jack our man, we would never let go either, right?

Tom Cruise, Jerry Maguire



Jerry Maguire (Tom Cruise) copyrighted one of the most famous love lines of all time in Jerry Maguire: “You complete me.” We don’t know if many girls would fall for this pick-up line at a bar, but America fell in love with Tom Cruise.



Patrick Swayze, Dirty Dancing



Women of the late 80’s fell for the late Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing and years later, he’s still a memorable heartthrob. Johnny Castle’s bad boy attitude and sexy dance moves were a toxic combination. Johnny taught young Frances “Baby” Houseman (Jennifer Grey) a thing or two about love (and dancing) as her instructor in both life and movement.



Richard Gere, Pretty Woman



It’s true, diamonds really are a girl’s best friend. Handsome businessman Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) knew this was a way to win a girl’s heart. He showered prostitute-turned-girlfriend Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) with diamonds, other expensive gifts, and treated her like a modern-day Cinderella. It’s a classic knight-in-shining-armor love story.



Ewan McGregor, Moulin Rouge



The city of love was the perfect setting for scenes in which Christian (Ewan McGregor) serenades Satine (Nicole Kidman); his passionate ballads made us all wish that our boyfriends could carry a tune.

Jude Law, The Holiday



What woman out there doesn’t find Jude Law attractive? Graham Simpkins (Jude Law) is an easy guy to fall for in The Holiday. Amanda Woods (Cameron Diaz) falls in love with the handsome Brit after she travels to the UK to get over a break-up and finds more than she bargained for. American girls all dream of falling in love with a cute, European guy like Jude. How’s that for a rebound romance?

