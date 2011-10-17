Men in High Heels: Who Wears ‘Em Best?

Men in heels have been a hot button issue as of late, thanks in part to this weekend’s New York Times article that highlighted a few Los Angeles men who stand a little taller than the rest of us.

I would hardly call this a trend – as the piece points out, “Long before Louboutin, Louis XVI donned five-inch red-accented heels depicting wartime battle scenes.” And certainly, rockers like David Bowie and Gene Simmons have had their fun with platform boots over the years.

Look, as a dude who loves a good, gravity-defying shoe (seriously, I’m pretty sure I had a dream the other night where I found myself playing in a plastic ball pit filled exclusively with Brian Atwood Maniacs), I can tell you right now that I would never wear them. Frankly, I think men are just too lazy. Another issue is that many just don’t accommodate men’s sizes unless a custom order is involved (which can run you thousands and thousands of dollars).

While heels may not be for me, we’ve seen plenty of celebrities who have suited up in the big girl shoes and hit the streets. Take a look at the gallery above and cast your vote for which hombre has the hottest heels in town.