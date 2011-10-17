StyleCaster
Share

Men in High Heels: Who Wears ‘Em Best?

What's hot
StyleCaster

Men in High Heels: Who Wears ‘Em Best?

Spencer Cain
by
Men in High Heels: Who Wears ‘Em Best?
5 Start slideshow

Men in heels have been a hot button issue as of late, thanks in part to this weekend’s New York Times article that highlighted a few Los Angeles men who stand a little taller than the rest of us.

I would hardly call this a trend – as the piece points out, “Long before Louboutin, Louis XVI donned five-inch red-accented heels depicting wartime battle scenes.” And certainly, rockers like David Bowie and Gene Simmons have had their fun with platform boots over the years.

Look, as a dude who loves a good, gravity-defying shoe (seriously, I’m pretty sure I had a dream the other night where I found myself playing in a plastic ball pit filled exclusively with Brian Atwood Maniacs), I can tell you right now that I would never wear them. Frankly, I think men are just too lazy. Another issue is that many just don’t accommodate men’s sizes unless a custom order is involved (which can run you thousands and thousands of dollars).

While heels may not be for me, we’ve seen plenty of celebrities who have suited up in the big girl shoes and hit the streets. Take a look at the gallery above and cast your vote for which hombre has the hottest heels in town.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5

Andrej Pejic looking fierce. 

The eccentric Johnny Weir, who has a "Balenciaga tree" filled with a rainbow of the motorcycle bags in his closet, loves heels. Here's a promo shot for his show Be Good Johnny Weir

Work it. J. Alexander steps shows the ANTM girls how to catwalk in a pair of seven-inchers. 

I love this. Lenny Kravitz crosses the street in downtown Manhattan in a pair of sexy thigh-highs. 

Derek J, wig aficionado and stiletto lover from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, casually rocking some yellow peep-toe pumps. 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Style Gone Zombie: 12 Halloween-Worthy Fashion Moments

Style Gone Zombie: 12 Halloween-Worthy Fashion Moments

Promoted Stories

share