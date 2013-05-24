Memorial Day Weekend Sale Guide: 10 Sites to Shop

It’s hard to believe it’s already Memorial Day weekend—especially since the forecast for a large part of the country is anything but summery. Luckily, the weekend also offers some other activities for those stuck inside. Chief among them? Online shopping (and jamming to StyleCaster’s Songs of Summer playlist—listen to it here!)

Memorial Day is known for its major sales, so we put together a quick list of must-visit sites where bargains abound. From discounts on designer merchandise, to summer sales reasonable enough to binge-buy, you’re not a real shopper if you can’t snag at least one thing. Browse through and start shopping now!

ASOS: With everything—yes, we said everything—at 20% off until Tuesday, this is a sale you don’t want to miss. Plus, free shipping on all orders is guaranteed. Madewell: Need to stock up on summer essentials? All tees, tanks, and shorts are 20% off until Tuesday. As an added bonus, get free shipping on all orders with the promotion code SUMMERNOW. Intermix: What do we love more than a sale? How about a sale on top of that sale. Intermix is offering 30% off already-reduced sale items. Barney’s Warehouse: As the outlet counterpart to the pricier Barney’s, this site already carries marked-down designer items on a day to day basis. But this weekend, certain items are up to 80% off. Shopbop: With new sale merchandises added, there’s a huge selection to shop from for this weekend. Some notable pieces: classic Rag & Bone Newbury booties and Theory leather trousers, both for less than $500. DKNY: Get an extra 25% off on all sale items with the promo code sale25. Club Monaco: From now until Tuesday, get an extra 30% off on reduced items with the promo code memorial30. Oh, and shipping’s on them. Bloomingdale’s: Not one, not two, but four sales are being offered this weekend. Save between 20% and 65% with the Big Brown Bag Sale, or enjoy varying discounts with the Women’s Buy More, Save More deal. Plus, designer shoes are 30% to 40% off, while designer handbags enjoy a 30% discount. Urban Outfitters: Still searching for those perfect summer shorts? Check out UO, where all shorts are $39. Hundreds of newly added sale items are also up for grabs. Rebecca Minkoff: Apparel, shoes, accessories, and bags are on sale at ridiculously low prices. That M.A.C. Daddy you’ve been eyeing? Here’s your chance to get it for under $230.

