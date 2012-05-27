Memorial Day Weekend 2012: Listen To StyleCaster’s BBQ Playlist!

Happy Memorial Day weekend, y’all! We know that there’s a good chance that you’re sitting by a pool, hanging out near a grill or just surrounded by your friends for some good times right now, so we figured why not take care of the background tunes for you?

(Just think of it as our little holiday gift to all you good looking kids out there).

For this Memorial Day weekend, we decided to shake things up a bit for our BBQ playlist, combining some classic rock tunes that are totally parent-approved with some 90s R&B and Hip Hop jams, plus some modern-day indie ditties so your friends will think that you know the Pitchfork music blog like the back of your hand (which is not really a bad thing).

Check out what will be grilling to this weekend by listening to our Spotify Play Button playlist down below, and let us know what songs you’ll be rocking out to this weekend in the comments section underneath!

