Memorial Day Shenanigans: Where Are Fashion Designers Going For The Long Weekend?

“This weekend is actually my anniversary, so Jim and I are taking a little road trip up to visit our friends in Boston for a couple of days and then up to our spot in Maine for a romantic dinner.” – Designer Brian Reyes on hanging with his main squeeze.

“I’m headed upstate (New York), but I do have a bit of work. I’m looking for a place up there.” – Dana Lorenz of Fenton/Fallon on doing some real estate recon.

Here’s the scoop. I am stealing away to Palm Springs for a long weekend in the sun, a great friend of mine is lucky enough to have a house there and we both lead extremely scheduled and mobile lives, so any chance I get to spend a few days with him relaxing, sipping cocktails, noshing on great food and visiting my #1 favorite vintage furniture store in the world- HEDGE, I’ll take it. – Geren Lockhart, of Geren Ford, on skipping town



“I am so happy that my business trip to Korea fell on Memorial Day weekend…getting back to my roots and loving my Mom’s cooking as always.” -Accessories designer Sang A Im-Propp on heading home for the holiday weekend.



Here’s the plan for the weekend: We plan on going upstate – to lie on the lawn, listen to the bird sings, the wind rustle through the tress, and relax before doing some summer planting. Hoping the deer don’t think that we’ve laid out a feast for them. Sunday morning is a visit to the farmers market in Callicoon to lay out a feast for ourselves. Monday it’s back to working on the Spring 2011 collection. -Bill Blass designer and Derek Lam alum Jeffrey Monteiro.

Im relaxing at home, enjoying the sunshine and sipping mimosas by the pool. -Designer Robert Rodriguez. (Sounds perfect! Can we join?)

“This Memorial Day is all about family. It’s about taking my daughter to see her grandparents as it is one of the few weekends we will be here this summer.. Family, fun, beaches, and barbeques.” Scoop founder and HSN collaborator Stefani Greenfield.



Im looking forward to building sandcastles and lounging in the sun with friends and family out on Long Island. – Jason Cauchi of Dallin Chase. (We love a man who keeps his priorities straight.)

“Traditionally I spend Memorial Day on Cape Cod relaxing and playing tennis at the Hyannisport Club, but this year I will be packing for three weeks of World Cup adventures in Cape Town, South Africa and Safari in Kruger National Park!” -YSL alum Rachel Blumenthal of Rachel Leigh jewelry. (We’ll be cheering on Team USA stateside!)

The Hong Kong International Art Fair takes place once a year it’s huge, like Art Basel. It also coincides with the Christies auctions, so it’s also a very social event. I am planning to spend my weekend full of art by attending the Intelligence Squared Art debate Friday, followed by a weekend going through the Art Fair visiting my favorite Hong Kong dealers Ben Brown, Katie de Tilly, and Mandy d’Abo. I also look forward to taking my children through the Fair, in between playing in the swimming pool of course… Accessories designer Fiona Kotur on her planned weekend adventures in Hong Kong.

