All The Can’t-Miss Memorial Day Sales We’ll Definitely Be Shopping

I’ve been itching to shop all week, and now that the best of the Memorial Day 2020 sales are finally upon us, I don’t plan on waiting a second longer. I’m buying new clothes! I’m getting new shoes! I’m stocking up on fun accessories, treating myself to new bedding—you name it, I’m adding it to my online cart. Not being able to hit the mall or shop IRL right now is really getting to me, so I’m using these massive sales as a way to take out my shopping frustrations. Anybody need anything? I’ll place your order for you!

Luckily, there are some incredible deals in this year’s sales lineup—but I know it can be overwhelming to figure out where to shop when you’re getting spammed with, oh, 10,000 Memorial Day Sale emails you don’t remember signing up for. This year, skip the spam and shop from the curated list below. I’ve included everything from footwear brands like Keds and Dolce Vita to accessories lines like Quay Australia and Pura Vida. For clothing retailers, you can stock up on elevated basics at Banana Republic or Eloquii, or save big on going-out looks at PrettyLittleThing, SHEIN, Nasty Gal and more.

And BTW, you don’t only have to buy items for your closet. Don’t neglect the rest of your home! Sites like Parachute, Wayfair, and even Bed Bath & Beyond have major savings right now, so don’t hesitate to treat yourself to some new bedding, aesthetically-pleasing dinner plates, or that new side table you’ve been eyeing. With that, read on for the top Memorial Day weekend sales you simply can’t afford to miss.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Forever 21 is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

CLOTHES

Forever 21

Forever 21 is already affordable, but a bonus deal is never a bad thing! From May 22-26, shoppers to the Forever 21 site can get 20% off of orders of $75 or more—if you were planning to shop in-store, you can get 20% off of $50. The site will also offer a selection of 10 Memorial Day Faves, including cute summer dresses, rompers and sandals.

PrettyLittleThing

Whether you’re stocking up on going-out slays or stylish loungewear sets, PrettyLittleThing is a must-shop this weekend, because they’re offering a whopping 50% off site wide! The sale is already live and poppin’, and will run through May 25.

Eloquii

If you’re hoping to save on plus-size fashion, do not sleep on Eloquii’s sale offerings, y’all! From May 20-24, shoppers can get an extra 50% off of all sale items, shop all summer styles for under $49 and all swim for $29. Then, on May 25 only, shop 40-60% off of EVERYTHING! Including sale! I’m screaming.

Nasty Gal

The Nasty Gal site has a ton of MDW sale offerings, so take notes. On May 22, shoppers can get 60% off of everything, including sale items. On May 23, they can get 50% off everything plus an extra 10% off from 12a.m. to 4 p.m. and 60% off from 4 p.m. to midnight. On May 24, they can get 50% off of everything (including sale) and an extra 15% off on top of that. Finally May 25 ends the weekend with 60% off sitewide.

Express

I’ve ordered from Express probably ten times in the past month, and I’ll be damned if I don’t place yet another order! From May 21-25, shoppers to the site can get 40-50% off of everything, plus shorts for $25 and tees for $15. Sign me up!

Old Navy

I always like to stock up when I shop at Old Navy, so seeing a sale gives me a thrill. From May 20-29, shoppers to the Old Navy site can get 50% off all shorts, tees, tanks and swim. Not a drill, people! They can also shop select beach fleeces, sweatshirts and hoodies from $30.

Puma

If you’re in need of some athleisure (or, unlike me, you actually plan on working out sometimes soon), Puma’s MDW sale is the move. On the Puma site, you can shop 30% off site wide between May 22-26 using the promo code WEEKEND30. A few exclusions apply, but the majority of items are fair game!

Banana Republic

Banana Republic is a site I go on to shop pieces that will live in my wardrobe for years to come, so getting a great deal is truly a win. From May 20-25, shoppers to the site can get up to 75% off of everything excluding third-party branded merchandise, face masks and gift cards. From May 24-25, they’ll even throw in an additional 10% off! Plus, the site will have Surprise Steals popping up at random all sale long, with discounts you certainly won’t want to miss.

SHEIN

SHEIN has two days full of pretty major deals going on, so listen up. On May 24, shoppers can participate in a Buy One, Get One 60% off sale on all women’s apparel. They can also snag free shipping on orders higher than $9.90 (easy enough!) and 30-70% off of all #SHEINsummerfun products. On May 25, the deal will shift to be Buy One, Get One Free on women’s apparel, include a free gift with purchase, free shipping on orders higher than $29 and 30-80% off those #SHEINsummerfun products.

Fashion To Figure

Fashion To Figure is another great brand for plus-size shoppers, and their MDW sale is a Buy More, Save More type of setup. From May 22-26, shoppers to the site will get 25% off when buying one item, 30% off when buying two, and 40% off when buying three. That makes justifying a shopping spree way easier, don’t you free?

SHOES

Keds

If you’re in need of some brand-spanking-new sneakers, you’re not going to want to pass on Keds’ Memorial Day sale. The shoe brand is offering 20% off all full-priced orders on their site from May 21 to May 26. Just be sure to use the promo code WEEKEND when you check out.

Chinese Laundry

For everything from on-trend heels to the perfect pool slide, Chinese Laundry’s Memorial Day sale has got your covered. From now until May 31, the brand is blessing us with 50% off all sale items. In addition from May 22 to May 30, you can also get 25% off of all regular price items. Use code YAY25 to get the all these amazing deals.

Zappos

Hold onto your hats, because the Zappos site is one place you’ll definitely want to shop for MDW. From May 19 to May 25, you can get up to 25% off of items from Nike, Toms and Columbia, as well as up to 30% off of Converse, The North Face, Crocs and Merrell. Your shoe game is about to be on point.

Dolce Vita

Offering 50% off on almost everything on their site, Dolce Vita is treating us right this Memorial Day. Snag a pair of effortlessly cool sandals or your new favorite slingback heels perfect for summer. All you have to do is shop and use the code FIFTY when you check out.

ACCESSORIES

Pura Vida

Amp up those sweats with some seriously cute jewelry from Pura Vida. The brand’s MDW weekend sale is truly one that can’t be missed. From May 22 through May 25, treat yourself to 40% off their entire site. It’s the perfect time to snag a little pick-me-up for a friend, too!

Quay Australia

Snag all the summer’s cutest sunglasses with Quay Australia’s Memorial Day sale. From May 20-31, you can get one free pair of glasses for every pair you buy—no code needed. From cat eye to statement sunnies, this is what BOGO dreams are made of.

HOME

Parachute

Parachute home sales are few and far between—We’re talking only twice per year!—so this is a major moment. From May 22 to May 25, you can get 20% off their incredibly cute home goods. Stock up on cozy sheets and maybe a towel or two while you can.

Wayfair

If you’re home is in major need of a decor update, you can get some incredible deals from Wayfair’s site this MDW. From May 18-26, get up to 65% off on AllModern (plus an additional 15% off with code LETSGO). From May 21-27, you can also get up to 70% off of Joss & Main pieces. So go ahead and treat yourself—and your home.

Bed Bath & Beyond

When it comes to pretty much any home necessity, Bed Bath & Beyond is the place to shop. From outdoor essentials to cozy bedding, the retailer has it all. And this MDW, they’re offering some steals. Get 50% off Clean Window curtain panels, up to 40% off pool floats and outdoor pillows, up to 30% off select rugs and lighting and up to 25% off select bedding and sheets. Plus, you can also score up to $120 off Dyson Vacuums and $150 off select Google Nests.

Brooklinen

Treat your bed to some new linens with the Brooklinen Memorial Day sale. From May 21 to May 27, the brand is offering 15% off sitewide. In case you didn’t know, though, Brooklinen has more than just sheets and bedding. They also have towels and even loungewear perfect for cozying up in at home. Just use code WKND15 when you go to check out all your new goodies.

Brooklyn Bedding

If you’ve been spending extra time in your bed lately, you might want to go ahead and snag a new mattress from Brooklyn Bedding’s MDW sale. Get 25% off the entire site from May 20 to May 25. Your bed deserves to be comfy AF, and it all starts with a good mattress.

