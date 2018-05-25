StyleCaster
The Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend

The Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Memorial Day 2018 Sales
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

With Memorial Day being the first holiday of summer, it’s an ideal opportunity to stock up on trendy warm-weather deals to fill some of the holes in your seasonal wardrobe. So, when you find yourself needing a break from the sun or cocktails (or while you’re sipping and sunning), we strongly suggest checking out the serious deals happening through Monday.

We’ve scoured the web to find the best sales, and you won’t regret clicking through the ones we’ve gathered. From flowy, floral summer dresses that are up to 50 percent off to even deeper discounts on existing sale sections that allow you to score your favorite styles dirt-cheap, you’ll be able to fill your closet for summer at a price that won’t leave your bank account taking a major hit.

Go ahead and rake in the sweet summer steals, ahead.

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Endless Summer Noelle midi

Endless Summer will offer up to 70% off sale items only, excludes new arrivals from 5/24- 5/28.

Endless Summer Noelle midi, $148 $44 at Endless Summer

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Cole Haan Laree open-toe mule

Cole Haan will offer 40% off sale items starting on Sunday 5/20 at 6pm through Thursday 5/31 at 6am. Just use code EXTRA40 at checkout.

Cole Haan Laree open-toe mule, $150 $62.67 at Cole Haan

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Madewell open-back trapeze dress in ionian tile

Madewell will offer 20% off select items with code PRETTYPLEASE until May 29th.

Madewell open-back trapeze dress in ionian tile, $158 $126.40 at Madewell

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | DIFF Eyewear Rose white and purple mirror lens

DIFF Eyewear will offer up to 50% off of their sale page through the end of May.

DIFF Eyewear Rose white and purple mirror lens, $85 $42.50 at DIFF Eyewear

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | STATE Bags Autumn crossbody

STATE Bags will offer a 30% surprise sale starting 5/17 through 5/22 at 11:59pm.

STATE Bags Autumn crossbody, $95 $66.50 at STATE Bags

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Michael Stars leather mix dress

Michael Stars will offer an extra 30% off all sale styles online from Thursday, May 24th through Monday, May 28th with code SALEONSALE.

Michael Stars leather mix dress, $201.60 $141.12 at Michael Stars

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | FRAME raglan sweatshirt

FRAME will offer an extra 25% off sale with code SAVE25.

FRAME raglan sweatshirt, $179 $94.50 at FRAME

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | MIKOH Akamai romper

MIKOH will offer 30% off entire site with code MIKOHXMEMORIAL18.

MIKOH Akamai romper, $132 $92.40 at MIKOH

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | GUESS Francine Denim Peplum Top

GUESS will have 30%-50% off select styles from 5/25 through 5/28.

GUESS Francine Denim Peplum Top, $69 $34.99 at GUESS

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Ted Baker STEFFE cold shoulder ruffle top

Ted Baker will offer up to 40% off select men’s and women’s lines, in-store and online May 21st - 28th.

Ted Baker STEFFE cold shoulder ruffle top, $175 $122 at Ted Baker

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Slate Blue Velvet Shirt and Short Set

The Beauty Studio Boutique will offer 50% off the entire site from 5/23 to 5/29 at 11:59pm with code MEMORIAL50.

Slate Blue Velvet Shirt and Short Set, $35 $17.50 at The Beauty Studio Boutique

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Puma Archive logo T7 sweatpants

Puma will offer 20% off Sale styles with a promo code LONGWKND18.

Puma Archive logo T7 sweatpants, $50 $27.88 at Puma

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Levi's boyfriend jacket blue

Aritzia will offer up to 50% off everything from now until May 28th.

Levi's boyfriend jacket blue, $88 $60 at Aritzia

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Free People Sweetheart tee, $38 $22.80 at Free People

Free People will offer 40% off select summer styles and an additional 25% off sale now through May 28th.

Free People Sweetheart tee, $38 $22.80 at Free People

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | TOBI Kiss Me white lace dress

TOBI will offer the following discounts:

  • Thursday, 5/24 - Saturday, 5/26: Take up to 60% off select styles

  • Saturday, 5/26 - Monday, 5/28: Enjoy 30% off sale on sale

  • Monday, 5/28 - Thursday, 5/31: Indulge in all styles with 50% off sitewide

TOBI Kiss Me white lace dress, $98 $49 at TOBI

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Current/Elliott The Cropped Straight Jean

Current/Elliott will offer extra 25% off sale with code MD2018 now through May 28th.

Current/Elliott The Cropped Straight Jean, $248 $111.60 at Current/Elliott

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Tropical print mesh panel ankle legging

2(X)IST will offer 25% off site-wide + $10 off every $100 (sale included) from 5/23-5/28.

Tropical print mesh panel ankle legging, $52 $39 at 2(X)IST

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | GAP short sleeve tie-belt romper

GAP will offer up to 50% off everything, plus an additional 20% off with code PARTY.

GAP short sleeve tie-belt romper, $60 $38.40 at GAP

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Coalition LA Day In Paradise duster

Coalition LA will offer 25% off site-wide from 5/25-5/28 at 11:59pm.

Coalition LA Day In Paradise duster, $56 $42 at Across Atlas

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Lane Bryant sleeveless gingham midi dress

Lane Bryant will offer 40% off apparel, accessories, sleepwear, and swim from May 24-28.

Lane Bryant sleeveless gingham midi dress, $89 $53.40 at Lane Bryant

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | WET Swimwear Eva swimsuit

WET Swimwear will offer 30% off site-wide from 5/25-5/29 with code WETMEMORIAL2018. Free shipping on orders over $50.

WET Swimwear Eva swimsuit, $148 $103.60 at WET Swimwear

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Jemma Sands Cabo necklace

Jemma Sands will offer 25% off site-wide from 5/24-5/29 with codeSUMMERLOVE18.

Jemma Sands Cabo necklace, $115 $86.25 at Jemma Sands

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Chinese Laundry Megs slide sandal

Chinese Laundry will offer buy one, get one free with code MAY50 from 5/23 to 5/28.

Chinese Laundry Megs slide sandal, $69.95 at Chinese Laundry

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | JADE Swim Bond one piece

JADE Swim will offer 30% off starting 12am EST 5/24 ending 12am EST 5/29 with code MEMORIALJADE.

JADE Swim Bond one piece, $245 $171, at JADE Swim

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Boohoo Adriana Friday slogan racer bodysuit

Boohoo will offer 50% Off everything excluding sale from 3 AM EST 5/21- 3 AM through EST 5/28.

Boohoo Adriana Friday slogan racer bodysuit, $24 $12 at Boohoo

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Les Coquines Farrah Eyelash bodysuit

Les Coquines will offer 40% off sitewide starting 12am EST 5/24 ending 12am EST 5/29.

Les Coquines Farrah Eyelash bodysuit, $192 $115.20 at Les Coquines

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Dr. Scholl's Originally Sandal by Urban Outfitters

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes will offer 20% off and free shipping from 5/25 to 5/28.

Dr. Scholl's Originally Sandal by Urban Outfitters, $78 $62.40 at Dr. Scholl's

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Willow & Clay Claudina pant

Willow & Clay will offer 33% off full-priced items only with code MDW33 from Friday 5/25 at 12:01 AM PST – Monday 5/28 at 11:59 PM.

Willow & Clay Claudina pant, $99 $66.30 at Willow & Clay

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | VINCE pleated cami dress

Le Box Blanc will offer 25% off purchases $250 or more (applies to full-priced items only) with code MEMORIAL18 from Friday 5/25 - Monday 5/28.

VINCE pleated cami dress, $295 $221.25 at Le Box Blanc

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | DONNI Tini top

DONNI will offer 30% off sitewide (with some exclusions) from Saturday, May 26th through Monday, May 28th with code MEMORIAL30.

DONNI Tini top, $98 $68.60 at DONNI

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Mundaka full piece in Rust Magnolia

ACACIA will offer 50% off all regular priced items online from Friday, May 25th through Monday, May 28th with code MDWSALE50.

Mundaka full piece in Rust Magnolia, $212 $106 at ACACIA

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Catherines bandana capris

Catherines will offer 40% off almost everything from May 25th to May 28th.

Catherines bandana capris, $49 $29.40 at Catherines

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Yandy laced one-piece swimsuit

Yandy will offer 25% off sitewide from Friday, May 25th - Monday, May 28th.

Yandy laced one-piece swimsuit, $39.95 $29.96 at Yandy

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Nina Shoes Ganice satin mesh

Nina Shoes will offer 20% off everything, 30% off $100 purchase, or 40% $200 purchase from Tuesday, May 22nd – Monday, May 28th.

Nina Shoes Ganice satin mesh, $79 $63.20 at Nina Shoes

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Micaela Greg Tie Back Button Up Sunfade

Bishop Collective will offer 20% off site-wide with code SUMMER18 at checkout from Friday, May 25th – Tuesday, May 29th.

Micaela Greg Tie Back Button Up Sunfade, $265 $212 at Bishop Collective

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | R0AM Daisy sandal

R0AM will offer 25% off with code MEMORIALDAY from 5/25 to 5/28.

R0AM Daisy sandal, $146 $109.50 at R0AM

 

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Beach Bunny Swimwear Blush Snake Dylan Underwire & Sydney Tango underwire top

Beach Bunny Swimwear will offer up to 60% off all new markdowns from 5/18-5/28.

Beach Bunny Swimwear Blush Snake Dylan Underwire & Sydney Tango underwire top, $145 $64 at Beach Bunny Swimwear

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Spartina 449 woven beaded earrings

Spartina 449 will offer 25% off all sale items from Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28 with code EXTRA25.

Spartina 449 woven beaded earrings, $32 $16.80 at Spartina 449

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Niyama Sol Java Beachcomber crop

Niyama Sol will offer 30% off sitewide May 25th-28th with code SUMMERVIBES.

Niyama Sol Java Beachcomber crop, $84 $58.80 at Niyama Sol

STYLECASTER | Memorial Day Sales | Ann Taylor wide leg sailor pants

Ann Taylor will offer 40% off your purchase with code SOREADY from 5/23/2018 – 5/27/2018.

Ann Taylor wide leg sailor pants, $119 $71.40 at Ann Taylor

