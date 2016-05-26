Every Sale to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend

We’re sure you have some exciting plans this weekend—going to the beach, planning a boozy picnic, lounging around in bed past noon—but in between all of that, we’d highly recommend you squeeze in a little time for some shopping, because this weekend, the Memorial Day sales are good. So stock up on swimwear, buy a new summer dress (or three), and snag those sandals you’ve been eyeing now that they’re half off. We’ll be right there beside you.

525 America

25 percent off site-wide with the code MEMORIAL25 until May 30

& Other Stories

20 percent off all bags and wallets



ASOS

20 percent off full-price items with code HISUMMER until May 31st

Bandier

15 percent off select styles with code MEMORIAL15 until May 31

Barneys

40 percent off select items

Bergdorf Goodman

40 percent off select items

Club Monaco

Take an extra 30 percent off sale and clearance items with code WARMER until May 30

Courtshop

30 percent off with code OMGSUMMER

Delman

Get $30 off any purchase of $150, $50 off $250, or $80 off $300 when you use the promo code SUMMER

Dune London

25 percent off site-wide

Farfetch

Up to 50 percent off select items

Intermix

Extra 40 percent off sale items

Jordache

30 percent off all shorts with code MD30

Kaelen

25 percent off site-wide

Kenneth Cole

Up to 60 percent off select items, plus take an extra 30% off site wide with code USA through May 30

Loeffler Randall

30 percent off best sellers

Lorna Jane

Up to 50 percent off activewear

Maje

25 percent off site-wide

Marigot

20 percent off select merchandise and free shipping with code MDAY20

Matches Fashion

Take up to 50 percent off select styles

Mavi

Up to 50 percent off select items with new markdown items added

Minnetonka

Free shipping

Moda Operandi

Up to 50 percent off select styles

Nasty Gal

Take an extra 40 percent off sale items

Neiman Marcus

Up to 40 percent off select items

Nordstrom

40 percent off select women’s, men’s, kids’, and home until June 5

Opening Ceremony

30 to 60 percent off select items

Original Penguin

Additional 50 percent off sale and outlet

Perverse Sunglasses

20 percent off any order with code GETAWAY20

Pixie Market

Free domestic shipping

Pour La Victoire

50 percent off site-wide with code MEMORIAL50 until May 31

Rebecca Taylor

Take an extra 25 percent off sale items in store and online through May 31

RD Style

20 percent off site-wide with the code JUSTREMEMBER until May 30

Sandro

25 percent off site-wide

Sena

30 percent off most styles with code SUMMER30 (excludes previous orders, preorders, final sale items, and orders under $25)

Siwy

25 percent off with code MEMORIAL25

SSENSE

Up to 50 percent off

Stetson

20 percent off site-wide with code REMEMBER20

The Dreslyn

20 percent off sitewide with code TAKE20 until May 31

ullu

25 percent off site-wide with code MEMORIAL25

Urban Outfitters

25 percent off select items until May 30

Yumi Kim

20 percent off site-wide with code BBQ20 until May 30