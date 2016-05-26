Every Sale to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend

We’re sure you have some exciting plans this weekend—going to the beach, planning a boozy picnic, lounging around in bed past noon—but in between all of that, we’d highly recommend you squeeze in a little time for some shopping, because this weekend, the Memorial Day sales are good. So stock up on swimwear, buy a new summer dress (or three), and snag those sandals you’ve been eyeing now that they’re half off. We’ll be right there beside you.
525 America
25 percent off site-wide with the code MEMORIAL25 until May 30
& Other Stories
20 percent off all bags and wallets
ASOS
20 percent off full-price items with code HISUMMER until May 31st
Bandier
15 percent off select styles with code MEMORIAL15 until May 31
Barneys
40 percent off select items
Bergdorf Goodman
40 percent off select items
Club Monaco
Take an extra 30 percent off sale and clearance items with code WARMER until May 30
Courtshop
30 percent off with code OMGSUMMER
Delman
Get $30 off any purchase of $150, $50 off $250, or $80 off $300 when you use the promo code SUMMER
Dune London
25 percent off site-wide
Farfetch
Up to 50 percent off select items
Intermix
Extra 40 percent off sale items
Jordache
30 percent off all shorts with code MD30
Kaelen
25 percent off site-wide
Kenneth Cole
Up to 60 percent off select items, plus take an extra 30% off site wide with code USA through May 30
Loeffler Randall
30 percent off best sellers
Lorna Jane
Up to 50 percent off activewear
Maje
25 percent off site-wide
Marigot
20 percent off select merchandise and free shipping with code MDAY20
Matches Fashion
Take up to 50 percent off select styles
Mavi
Up to 50 percent off select items with new markdown items added
Minnetonka
Free shipping
Moda Operandi
Up to 50 percent off select styles
Nasty Gal
Take an extra 40 percent off sale items
Neiman Marcus
Up to 40 percent off select items
Nordstrom
40 percent off select women’s, men’s, kids’, and home until June 5
Opening Ceremony
30 to 60 percent off select items
Original Penguin
Additional 50 percent off sale and outlet
Perverse Sunglasses
20 percent off any order with code GETAWAY20
Pixie Market
Free domestic shipping
Pour La Victoire
50 percent off site-wide with code MEMORIAL50 until May 31
Rebecca Taylor
Take an extra 25 percent off sale items in store and online through May 31
RD Style
20 percent off site-wide with the code JUSTREMEMBER until May 30
Sandro
25 percent off site-wide
Sena
30 percent off most styles with code SUMMER30 (excludes previous orders, preorders, final sale items, and orders under $25)
Siwy
25 percent off with code MEMORIAL25
SSENSE
Up to 50 percent off
Stetson
20 percent off site-wide with code REMEMBER20
The Dreslyn
20 percent off sitewide with code TAKE20 until May 31
ullu
25 percent off site-wide with code MEMORIAL25
Urban Outfitters
25 percent off select items until May 30
Yumi Kim
20 percent off site-wide with code BBQ20 until May 30