Every Sale to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend

by
adidas Originals Crew Neck Sweatshirt With Patches, $52 (was $65); at ASOS

We’re sure you have some exciting plans this weekend—going to the beach, planning a boozy picnic, lounging around in bed past noon—but in between all of that, we’d highly recommend you squeeze in a little time for some shopping, because this weekend, the Memorial Day sales are good. So stock up on swimwear, buy a new summer dress (or three), and snag those sandals you’ve been eyeing now that they’re half off. We’ll be right there beside you.

525 America
25 percent off site-wide with the code MEMORIAL25 until May 30

& Other Stories
20 percent off all bags and wallets


ASOS
20 percent off full-price items with code HISUMMER until May 31st

Bandier
15 percent off select styles with code MEMORIAL15 until May 31

Barneys
40 percent off select items

Bergdorf Goodman
40 percent off select items

Club Monaco
Take an extra 30 percent off sale and clearance items with code WARMER until May 30

Courtshop
30 percent off with code OMGSUMMER

Delman
Get $30 off any purchase of $150, $50 off $250, or $80 off $300 when you use the promo code SUMMER

Dune London
25 percent off site-wide

Nila Anthony Eggs Boyfriend Crossbody Bag, $23.04 (was $48.00); at Nasty Gal

Farfetch
Up to 50 percent off select items

Intermix
Extra 40 percent off sale items

Jordache
30 percent off all shorts with code MD30

Kaelen
25 percent off site-wide

Kenneth Cole
Up to 60 percent off select items, plus take an extra 30% off site wide with code USA through May 30

Loeffler Randall
30 percent off best sellers

Lorna Jane
Up to 50 percent off activewear

Maje
25 percent off site-wide

Marigot
20 percent off select merchandise and free shipping with code MDAY20

Matches Fashion
Take up to 50 percent off select styles

Mavi
Up to 50 percent off select items with new markdown items added

Minnetonka
Free shipping

Moda Operandi
Up to 50 percent off select styles

Nasty Gal
Take an extra 40 percent off sale items

Cooperative Piped Button-Down Fit + Flare Dress, $34.99 (was $69); at Urban Outfitters

Neiman Marcus
Up to 40 percent off select items

Nordstrom
40 percent off select women’s, men’s, kids’, and home until June 5

Opening Ceremony
30 to 60 percent off select items

Original Penguin
Additional 50 percent off sale and outlet

Perverse Sunglasses
20 percent off any order with code GETAWAY20

Pixie Market
Free domestic shipping

Pour La Victoire
50 percent off site-wide with code MEMORIAL50 until May 31

Rebecca Taylor
Take an extra 25 percent off sale items in store and online through May 31

RD Style
20 percent off site-wide with the code JUSTREMEMBER until May 30

Sandro
25 percent off site-wide

Sena
30 percent off most styles with code SUMMER30 (excludes previous orders, preorders, final sale items, and orders under $25)

Siwy
25 percent off with code MEMORIAL25

SSENSE
Up to 50 percent off

Stetson
20 percent off site-wide with code REMEMBER20

The Dreslyn
20 percent off sitewide with code TAKE20 until May 31

ullu
25 percent off site-wide with code MEMORIAL25

Urban Outfitters
25 percent off select items until May 30

Yumi Kim
20 percent off site-wide with code BBQ20 until May 30

