45 Major Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend

Finally, it’s already Memorial Day weekend! After the awful winter most of us suffered through, we couldn’t be more excited that summer is so close we can taste it. Weather not supposed to be great in your part of the country? Luckily, the weekend also offers some other activities for those stuck inside. Chief among them? Online shopping.

Memorial Day is known for its major sales, so we put together a quick list of must-visit fashion sites where serious bargains abound. Between discounts on designer merchandise at site like FarFetch, Forward by Elyse Walker, and Alexander Wang, fast-fashion sales reasonable enough to binge-buy, and literally everything in between, you’re not a true-blue shopper if you can’t snag at least one thing. Browse through our list of 45 sales, and start shopping!

Aldo: Take an extra 20% off select styles through May 26.

Alexander Wang: Up to 40% off select styles.

American Apparel: Up to 90% off summer sale items with code SUPER15 through May 28.

Aritzia: 30% to 50% off spring styles online.

ASOS: Take 25% off summer styles.

Barney’s Warehouse: 30% off regular merchandise and additional 40% off clearance. Ends May 28.

BCBG: Additional 30% off final sale.

Bloomingdale’s: Extra 20% off sale and clearance items with code TAKE20. Ends May 26.

COS: Take 25% off with code HELLOAMERICA. Ends June 7.

Current/Elliott: Extra 20% off sale items with code MDW20. Ends May 26.

Cynthia Vincent: Extra 20% off sale items with code MEMORIAL. Ends May 26.

Dannnijo: An additional 30% off sale with code: DJSUMMER14.

Dolce Vita: Extra 25% off select items. Ends May 26.

Equipment: Extra 20% off all sale items with code MDW20. Ends May 26.

Farfetch: Designers such as Givenchy, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Mary Katranzou are 40% off.

Forward by Elyse Walker: Up to 50% off select items.

H&M: Up to 70% off select items.

J.Crew: 25% off packing picks for women, men, girls, and boys using code PACKME. Ends May 24.

J.Crew Factory: 50% off women’s and 40% off men’s items with code SUMMER. Code only good on May 26.

Kate Spade: Up to 75% off. Ends May 22.

Need Supply: Extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRA20. Ends May 26.

Nicole Miller: Take an extra 30% off sale items in-store and online

Nordstrom: Up to 40% off select items.

Macy’s: 20% off sitewide with code MEMDAY. Ends May 26.

Madewell: Extra 30% off sale items with code OHYES. Ends May 26.

Mojo Backpacks: The bold backpack brand backpacks is offering a 30% off of all styles on Monday with the code MOJOMEMORIAL30.

Of A Kind: 30% off all Editions jewelry (Collections excluded) with code MAKEWAVES until May 27 at 10 am EST.

Old Navy: 50% off the entire store. Ends May 26.

Opening Ceremony: Up to 50% off merchandise.

THE OUTNET: Extra 30% off select Iris & Ink items. Deal ends May 27.

Piperlime: 25% off with code 25LUCKY. Ends today.

Saks: Up to 55% off select items. Ends May 31.

Schutz: 30% off select styles. Ends May 26.

Scoop NYC: Up to 40% off on select styles.

Shoemint: Up to 60% off. Ends May 26.

Sole Society: 50% off select items. Ends May 26.

Stetson: 20% off sitewide with code REMEMBER20.

Steven Alan: Extra 30% off all sale items with code SWEET30. Ends May 26.

Stylemint: Up to 60% off. Ends May 26.

Tangerine NYC: 20% off with code MD20. Ends May 26.

Tibi: Up to 60% off select merchandise.

Topshop: Up to 30% off select items.

Torrid: Buy 2, get 1 including clearance stock with code SUMMERXO.

Urban Outfitters: 25% off all women’s dresses and men’s shorts and tank tops.

