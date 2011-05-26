StyleCaster
Share

Memorial Day Plans and Picks From Some of Our Fashion Faves

What's hot
StyleCaster

Memorial Day Plans and Picks From Some of Our Fashion Faves

Kerry Pieri
by
Memorial Day Plans and Picks From Some of Our Fashion Faves
8 Start slideshow

Memorial Day tends to sneak up on you. It’s not always warm yet, you’re still in total work mode (not that we ever leave work mode, even in summer). But, actual, serious, no breaks on the horizon work mode. That surprise attack of summer goodness is what makes the holiday so amazing not to mention honoring our soldiers!

We checked in on some of our favorite fashion kids to see what they had in store for the long weekend, what they’ll be bringing with them or both! Click through and prepare to be enlightened.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

"I'm taking a short trip to Playa Del Carmen and Tulum. Fish Tacos at AguaChiles, almond baked fish and pitchers of Agua Fresca every day! And I never miss a Temazcal shaman ritual and dips in the most off-the-beaten-path cenotes we've discovered over the years."  

Must-Haves:
Vibram FiveFingers:  I have black ones and call them Gorilla Feet.  Great for hiking on any terrain, kayaking or even just walking into a rocky ocean floor. There isn't any surface that I would fear jumping on in these shoes.

CamelBak: My favorite trips are unexpected adventure trips, and I never go anywhere uncharted without a CamelBak full of water.

Maui Babe Browning Lotion: I always pick up this amazing item in Hawaii!  It smells like a dessert and looks a little frightening, but works like a charm (or I could just be sold by the great name). 

"Going to West Hampton and working the rest of the weekend!"

Must Haves:
Lock of London Mauritius Hat

Dolce & Gabbana Nail Lacquer in Shocking

My beach read! Seven Days in the Art World, by Sarah Thornton

Adam told us he'll be Working on resort!" Duty calls, kids.

STAYING IN THE CITY!

Must-Haves:

Domaine Ott Rose 

Castener espadrilles

McLaren Stroller so baby Allegra and I can stroll! 

I am looking forward to Memorial Day as it is the official start of summer  the start of beach weekends. I will be out east in the Hamptons. We rented a house in Sag Harbor and have a friend's wedding in Montauk. 

Must-Haves:

Colorful wedges     

Casual dress in denim 

DANNIJO Zula trade beads

I'm heading out east for Memorial Day weekend and I'M SO FREAKIN' EXCITED. Jo and I rented a house in Sag Harbor with some friends right near the beach, so we'll most likely spend our time basking in the sun, eating crab cakes at the Dockside Bar & Grill and drinking BBCs at Cyril's.  We're also going to a wedding that weekend so there will definitely be some dancing. We're on the host committee for Planned Parenthood's Heat Wave fundraising event so we're going to the Beach Party that Sunday night.

Must Haves:

My favorite J.J.'s summer hat 

My go-to DANNIJO bib necklace that makes every outfit better

My cobalt Rag and Bone skinnies

Memorial Day Must-Haves:

Just some jeans and a plain t-shirt, great friends and great music!

Memorial Day Must-Haves:

My LemLem tunic, because Im obsessed- we have the scarves and products at J Crew, it is awesome, I wont go anywhere without it.  Another thing I just bought- we have these K Jacques sandals  beautiful little leather thongs and we did a collaboration with them so thats an absolute must have  Im taking them and Kiehls sunscreen.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Maje’s Fall 2011 Lookbook is Major

Maje’s Fall 2011 Lookbook is Major
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share