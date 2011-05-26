Memorial Day Plans and Picks From Some of Our Fashion Faves

Memorial Day tends to sneak up on you. It’s not always warm yet, you’re still in total work mode (not that we ever leave work mode, even in summer). But, actual, serious, no breaks on the horizon work mode. That surprise attack of summer goodness is what makes the holiday so amazing not to mention honoring our soldiers!
We checked in on some of our favorite fashion kids to see what they had in store for the long weekend, what they’ll be bringing with them or both! Click through and prepare to be enlightened.
"I'm taking a short trip to Playa Del Carmen and Tulum. Fish Tacos at AguaChiles, almond baked fish and pitchers of Agua Fresca every day! And I never miss a Temazcal shaman ritual and dips in the most off-the-beaten-path cenotes we've discovered over the years."
Must-Haves:
Vibram FiveFingers: I have black ones and call them Gorilla Feet. Great for hiking on any terrain, kayaking or even just walking into a rocky ocean floor. There isn't any surface that I would fear jumping on in these shoes.
CamelBak: My favorite trips are unexpected adventure trips, and I never go anywhere uncharted without a CamelBak full of water.
Maui Babe Browning Lotion: I always pick up this amazing item in Hawaii! It smells like a dessert and looks a little frightening, but works like a charm (or I could just be sold by the great name).
Adam told us he'll be Working on resort!" Duty calls, kids.
I'm heading out east for Memorial Day weekend and I'M SO FREAKIN' EXCITED. Jo and I rented a house in Sag Harbor with some friends right near the beach, so we'll most likely spend our time basking in the sun, eating crab cakes at the Dockside Bar & Grill and drinking BBCs at Cyril's. We're also going to a wedding that weekend so there will definitely be some dancing. We're on the host committee for Planned Parenthood's Heat Wave fundraising event so we're going to the Beach Party that Sunday night.
Must Haves:
My favorite J.J.'s summer hat
My go-to DANNIJO bib necklace that makes every outfit better
My cobalt Rag and Bone skinnies
Memorial Day Must-Haves:
Just some jeans and a plain t-shirt, great friends and great music!
Memorial Day Must-Haves:
My LemLem tunic, because Im obsessed- we have the scarves and products at J Crew, it is awesome, I wont go anywhere without it. Another thing I just bought- we have these K Jacques sandals beautiful little leather thongs and we did a collaboration with them so thats an absolute must have Im taking them and Kiehls sunscreen.