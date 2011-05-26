Memorial Day Plans and Picks From Some of Our Fashion Faves

"I'm taking a short trip to Playa Del Carmen and Tulum. Fish Tacos at AguaChiles, almond baked fish and pitchers of Agua Fresca every day! And I never miss a Temazcal shaman ritual and dips in the most off-the-beaten-path cenotes we've discovered over the years."

Must-Haves:

Vibram FiveFingers: I have black ones and call them Gorilla Feet. Great for hiking on any terrain, kayaking or even just walking into a rocky ocean floor. There isn't any surface that I would fear jumping on in these shoes.

CamelBak: My favorite trips are unexpected adventure trips, and I never go anywhere uncharted without a CamelBak full of water.

Maui Babe Browning Lotion: I always pick up this amazing item in Hawaii! It smells like a dessert and looks a little frightening, but works like a charm (or I could just be sold by the great name).