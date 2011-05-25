Memorial Day Must Have: Baja Hoodies

I wouldn’t consider myself a hippie by any standards (though I did have a Greatful Dead and army pants fixation in 8th grade, randomly), but there’s something so fun and summery and classic about a Baja hoodie. Proenza Schouler interpreted the look for Resort, and although it may be a leetle out of the price range, I’m pretty sure they sparked a resurgence of the summer jacket from Mexico synonymous with surfers and dreads.

I’m envisioning one with skinny white denim and tan leather wedges or just thrown on over a bikini for when the beach gets a little chilly. Check out versions from Tory Burch, Vena Cava and beyond in a little Baja round-up.