Memorial Day Must Have: Baja Hoodies

Kerry Pieri
by
I wouldn’t consider myself a hippie by any standards (though I did have a Greatful Dead and army pants fixation in 8th grade, randomly), but there’s something so fun and summery and classic about a Baja hoodie. Proenza Schouler interpreted the look for Resort, and although it may be a leetle out of the price range, I’m pretty sure they sparked a resurgence of the summer jacket from Mexico synonymous with surfers and dreads.

I’m envisioning one with skinny white denim and tan leather wedges or just thrown on over a bikini for when the beach gets a little chilly. Check out versions from Tory Burch, Vena Cava and beyond in a little Baja round-up.

Gryphon Baja hoodie, $390, at Shopbop

Vena Cava Wassily Baja Hoodie, $295, at Shopbop

Textile by Elizabeth & James Baja popover, $165, at Net-a-Porter

James Perse black baja pullover, $185, at Revolve Clothing

Urban renewal Baja jacket, $49, at Urban Outfitters

Proenza Schouler Baja poncho, $1500, at Ssense

Tory Burch Baja hoodie, $325, at Saks Fifth Avenue

Classic Baja hoodie, $19.95, at Hippie Shop

