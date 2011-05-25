StyleCaster
Memorial Day Mood Board: A Little Holiday Inspiration

Alyssa
by
Happy Memorial Day everyone! Hopefully wherever you are is gorgeously sunny and warm, and you’re out enjoying some fun festivities and the weather. If that’s not the case, we’re very sorrybut you can always pretend! We’ve rounded up some of our favorite beachy, sun-drenched editorial shots to celebrate the holiday and the unofficial start of summer. After clicking through, we bet you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to some tropical locale, possibly with one of your favorite models. Fashion is really all about the fantasy, right?

Freja Beha by Alasdair McLellan, Vogue Japan June 2011

Camille Rowe by Theo Wenner, Jalouse March 2011

Dree Hemingway by Tommy Ton, Vogue Japan June 2011

Flavia de Oliveira by Marcelo Krasilcic, Elle Italia June 2011

Natasha Poly by Mario Sorrenti, Vogue Paris May 2010

Sasha Pivovarova by Bruce Weber, Vogue Paris June 2009

Dree Hemingway by Sofia & Mauro, Numéro March 2011

Kate Moss by Mario Sorrenti, Vogue Paris June/July 2010

Daria Werbowy by Inez & Vinoodh, Vogue Paris March 2011

Lara Stone by Horst Diekgerdes, AnOther Spring 2007

Ashley Smith by Miles Aldridge, Vogue Italia May 2011

Abbey Lee Kershaw by Max Doyle, Vogue Australia May 2009

Lara Stone by Alasdair McLellan, Vogue UK June 2009

Daria Werbowy by Inez & Vinoodh, Vogue Paris April 2006

