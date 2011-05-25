Memorial Day Mood Board: A Little Holiday Inspiration

Happy Memorial Day everyone! Hopefully wherever you are is gorgeously sunny and warm, and you’re out enjoying some fun festivities and the weather. If that’s not the case, we’re very sorrybut you can always pretend! We’ve rounded up some of our favorite beachy, sun-drenched editorial shots to celebrate the holiday and the unofficial start of summer. After clicking through, we bet you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to some tropical locale, possibly with one of your favorite models. Fashion is really all about the fantasy, right?
Freja Beha by Alasdair McLellan, Vogue Japan June 2011
Camille Rowe by Theo Wenner, Jalouse March 2011
Dree Hemingway by Tommy Ton, Vogue Japan June 2011
Flavia de Oliveira by Marcelo Krasilcic, Elle Italia June 2011
Natasha Poly by Mario Sorrenti, Vogue Paris May 2010
Sasha Pivovarova by Bruce Weber, Vogue Paris June 2009
Dree Hemingway by Sofia & Mauro, Numéro March 2011
Kate Moss by Mario Sorrenti, Vogue Paris June/July 2010
Daria Werbowy by Inez & Vinoodh, Vogue Paris March 2011
Lara Stone by Horst Diekgerdes, AnOther Spring 2007
Ashley Smith by Miles Aldridge, Vogue Italia May 2011
Abbey Lee Kershaw by Max Doyle, Vogue Australia May 2009
Lara Stone by Alasdair McLellan, Vogue UK June 2009
Daria Werbowy by Inez & Vinoodh, Vogue Paris April 2006