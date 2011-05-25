Memorial Day Mood Board: A Little Holiday Inspiration

Happy Memorial Day everyone! Hopefully wherever you are is gorgeously sunny and warm, and you’re out enjoying some fun festivities and the weather. If that’s not the case, we’re very sorrybut you can always pretend! We’ve rounded up some of our favorite beachy, sun-drenched editorial shots to celebrate the holiday and the unofficial start of summer. After clicking through, we bet you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to some tropical locale, possibly with one of your favorite models. Fashion is really all about the fantasy, right?

1 of 20 Freja Beha by Alasdair McLellan, Vogue Japan June 2011 Freja Beha by Alasdair McLellan, Vogue Japan June 2011 Camille Rowe by Theo Wenner, Jalouse March 2011 Camille Rowe by Theo Wenner, Jalouse March 2011 Dree Hemingway by Tommy Ton, Vogue Japan June 2011 Flavia de Oliveira by Marcelo Krasilcic, Elle Italia June 2011 Flavia de Oliveira by Marcelo Krasilcic, Elle Italia June 2011 Natasha Poly by Mario Sorrenti, Vogue Paris May 2010 Natasha Poly by Mario Sorrenti, Vogue Paris May 2010 Sasha Pivovarova by Bruce Weber, Vogue Paris June 2009 Dree Hemingway by Sofia & Mauro, Numéro March 2011 Dree Hemingway by Sofia & Mauro, Numéro March 2011 Kate Moss by Mario Sorrenti, Vogue Paris June/July 2010 Kate Moss by Mario Sorrenti, Vogue Paris June/July 2010 Daria Werbowy by Inez & Vinoodh, Vogue Paris March 2011 Lara Stone by Horst Diekgerdes, AnOther Spring 2007 Ashley Smith by Miles Aldridge, Vogue Italia May 2011 Abbey Lee Kershaw by Max Doyle, Vogue Australia May 2009 Lara Stone by Alasdair McLellan, Vogue UK June 2009 Daria Werbowy by Inez & Vinoodh, Vogue Paris April 2006






































