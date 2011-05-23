Memorial Day Cocktails, 3 Celeb Faves

For me, Memorial Day weekend has always kind of set the tone for the rest of my summer. Whether I stay in town attending barbecues or spend the weekend at the beach, there’s this unnecessary pressure to make sure the first long weekend of the summer is one to remember. I can’t think of a better way to guarantee a good time than with some new and original cocktails. Click through for a few great drinks that your favorite celebs will be sipping on this Memorial Day, all made with my liquor of choice: Skyy.
Dragon Cosmo (Selita Ebanks)
Ingredients:
2 oz SKYY Infusions Dragon Fruit
1 oz Cranberry Juice
½ oz Lime Juice
½ oz Triple Sec
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and pour into a martini glass.
X-Rated Party Punch (Ciara)
Ingredients:
16 ½ oz X-Rated Fusion Liqueur
25oz SKYY Vodka
16 ½ oz Orange Juice
16 ½ oz Pineapple Juice
8oz Grenadine
Directions:
1) Combine one bottle of SKYY Vodka, 16 ½ oz of X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, 16 ½ oz of Orange Juice, 16 ½ oz of Pineapple Juice, and 8oz of Grenadine in a bowl.
2) Serve mixture directly into ice filled glasses and stir to cool the mixture. Garnish with slices of orange.
Midori Melonade (Kim Kardashian)
Ingredients:
1 part Midori Melon Liqueur
1 part SKYY Vodka
4 parts lemon lime Soda
Directions:
Mix all ingredients over ice. Garnish with a lemon twist