Memorial Day Cocktails, 3 Celeb Faves

X-Rated Party Punch (Ciara)

Ingredients:

16 ½ oz X-Rated Fusion Liqueur

25oz SKYY Vodka

16 ½ oz Orange Juice

16 ½ oz Pineapple Juice

8oz Grenadine

Directions:

1) Combine one bottle of SKYY Vodka, 16 ½ oz of X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, 16 ½ oz of Orange Juice, 16 ½ oz of Pineapple Juice, and 8oz of Grenadine in a bowl.

2) Serve mixture directly into ice filled glasses and stir to cool the mixture. Garnish with slices of orange.